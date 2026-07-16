93 hours a year in Chennai: Warmer nights are stealing India's sleep, and the South is losing the most

A new analysis found that India was among the countries worst affected by heat-related sleep loss, with cities in southern India losing 78-91 hours of sleep a year to high nighttime temperatures, including 8-9 hours attributable to climate change. Residents sleep on the roof of their home near Versova Beach to escape the oppressive indoor heat amid hot and humid conditions in Mumbai (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The report, ‘Climate Change is Costing People (2020-2025) by Climate Central, noted that the burden falls hardest on older adults, women, low-income households and those without cooling, and was amplified by the urban heat island effect in dense cities.

Global average annual heat-related sleep loss in 2020-2025 was calculated at 56 hours and about 10% of this was due to climate change. West Asia topped this chart, with cities in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE losing 12 to 16 hours a year to climate change. Parts of Southeast Asia and West Africa made up the next rung.

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