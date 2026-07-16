Mason Haynes GoFundMe: Kardashian family bodyguard dies at 52, remembered as ‘protector, prankster’

Celebrity bodyguard Mason Haynes, known for working with the Kardashians, has died at the age of 52. A GoFundMe has now been launched by his family. Mason Haynes GoFundMe: Kardashian family bodyguard dies at 52 (GoFundMe)

Haynes notably worked with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kanye West, and also Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton, whom Kim is currently dating. He was also on the family’s security team when she was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel in 2016.

Haynes said in a 2018 interview with London Now that “can’t go into much detail about that,” and called the incident “a set of unfortunate circumstances which led to something bad happening.”

He is also believed to have worked with A-listers like Charlie Puth, Nicki Minaj and Kevin Hart, among others, Page Six reported. Despite having worked with high-profile clients, Haynes said in a 2020 interview that he drew the line at getting too friendly on the job.

“Many bodyguards make the mistake of thinking that they’re friends with their clients,” he said during an interview with Silver Swan Recruitment’s Philippa Smith. “And as soon as you blur the line between professionalism and friendship, I think you’re in serious trouble.”

Mason Haynes GoFundMe The fundraiser described Haynes as a “rare, exceptional” person who left “a mark on everyone” he met.

“On July 4, 2026, two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday, Mason’s life was taken far too soon in a tragic road traffic accident. He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Since his passing, hundreds of messages have poured in from people whose lives Mason changed. Reading them, one thing becomes impossible to ignore,” it adds.

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The fundraiser adds that Haynes was described in these messages as a man “who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him,” “who would cross countries to help a friend,” “who never let a loved one down and who saw the deep qualities in people that others often overlooked.”

“A protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart,” it adds.

Of how the funds will be used, the GoFundMe says, “The funds raised Will ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves - a celebration of a life that touched so many people. Beyond that, they will help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follows such a sudden and devastating loss. Your support will give Fay and their family the time and space to grieve, heal and begin rebuilding their lives, without Fay having to make impossible decisions that she could never have imagined she would have to face.”

“If you knew Mason, you’ll know he never measured people by what they had,” it adds. “He measured them by how they showed up. If Mason ever made you laugh, helped you through a difficult time, believed in you, protected you, inspired you or simply made your life a little better, we’d be incredibly grateful if you could help his family now. No donation is too small.”