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    How Kim Kardashian stepped in and stole an F1 driver’s towel then made it right

    Instead of ignoring the internet memes, Kim decided to play along and fix the mix-up

    Published on: Jun 14, 2026 1:54 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    During the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was visiting the Mercedes Formula 1 team. After 18-year-old rising star Kimi Antonelli won his race, a fresh white towel was left out on a table for him to dry off. A video went viral showing Kim walking by, using the towel to wipe her face, and casually walking away with it. F1 fans immediately turned the clip into a massive online joke, and Kimi even posted a funny TikTok video pretending to frantically search his garage asking, “Where is my towel?”

    Kim Kardashian and Kimi Antonelli (Photos: Instagram)
    Kim Kardashian and Kimi Antonelli (Photos: Instagram)

    Kim sends a custom replacement gift

    Instead of ignoring the internet memes, Kim decided to play along and fix the mix-up. Before the next race weekend in Spain, she sent Kimi a brand-new white towel wrapped in a pink bow. The towel was custom-embroidered with the words: “To Kimi from Kim.”

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/How Kim Kardashian Stepped In And Stole An F1 Driver’s Towel Then Made It Right
    Home/Htcity/Leisure/How Kim Kardashian Stepped In And Stole An F1 Driver’s Towel Then Made It Right
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