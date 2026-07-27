Youth's population share peaked earlier but aspirations still rising | Number Theory

As a share of voters, the importance of 18-29 age cohort is declining

This age group accounts for a substantial 29% of India’s voting age population in 2026, according to United Nations projections, and is expected to be account for around 28% even in 2029. But this is not the largest electoral presence the cohort has had in independent India. Since 1950, its highest share in the 18 and above population came in 1980, when their share was 39.5%. In 1977, the year when India elected its first non-Congress government after the Emergency, and when a lot of current BJP leaders were youth leaders, and when leaders such as Narendra Modi were in the 18-29 age cohort, the share of this age group was 38.9%. This number is the ninth-highest in the 1950-2029 period, but was at its highest and still rising at that time. To be sure, the voting age at the time was 21 years, but the share of 21-29 age group also was still highest until then and expanding.