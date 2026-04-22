Amid global cancellations, Kanye West confirms India debut in May. Here are all the details of his maiden show

The update on his rescheduled India show was confirmed when Kanye West took to Instagram , sharing a tour flyer on his Stories that revealed key details about his upcoming performance in the capital.

On Tuesday, it was officially confirmed that Kanye West, also known as Ye, will be performing in Delhi this May. The announcement comes a month after his originally scheduled March show was postponed, with organisers citing the geopolitical situation and regional tensions linked to the US- Iran conflict as the reason for the delay.

Even as uncertainty looms over Kanye West ’s tour in many countries amid backlash over his past controversial remarks, the rapper seems to be staying on course for his India debut. The music icon will be keeping his date with fans in the capital, with his first-ever performance in the country slated to take place in Delhi this May.

In an earlier statement, the organisers had shared that in the concert, people can “expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics, which has been conceived as an experience".

Talking about Kanye’s show in India, Aman Kumar of White Fox said, “We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is… One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

To this, Sabbas Joseph, co-founder and director, Wizcraft International, added, “India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions. A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”

Kanye’s shows in doubt Meanwhile, a cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over Kanye West’s concerts across the globe. Earlier this month, Britain blocked Kanye West from travelling to the country to headline Wireless Festival in London in July. This decision comes in the wake of his past antisemitic comments. Following this, the festival organisers cancelled the three-day outdoor event as a result of the travel ban and said those who had bought tickets would get refunds.

In addition to this, his upcoming concerts in Poland and Switzerland have been cancelled, with a growing number of European countries stopping or postponing the US rapper’s performances amid a furore over his past antisemitic comments.

Kanye West has previously said “I love Nazis”, expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler, sold T-shirts featuring a swastika on his website, and last year released a track titled Heil Hitler, which was banned by several streaming platforms. In January, he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to declare “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite” and “I love Jewish people”. He attributed his antisemitic behaviour to a “manic episode” brought on by his bipolar disorder.