Why has UK blocked Kanye West from entering the country? All we know as Wireless Festival cancelled

Kanye West has been blocked from entering the United Kingdom, with the Home Office rejecting his application for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) on the grounds that his presence would not be conducive to the public good. The decision came after widespread outrage over his planned headline performances at London's Wireless Festival, and has resulted in the three-day event being cancelled entirely. The UK has banned Kanye West from entering the country, which led to cancellation of the Wireless festival. (AFP)

How it unfolded? West, also known as Ye, has applied for an ETA on Monday which allows people to visit the UK without a visa for up to six months. However, his application was rejected, so the 48-year-old cannot travel to the UK.

There had already been growing backlash over his past antisemitic remarks. These include releasing a track titled Heil Hitler and selling a swastika T-shirt on his website. Earlier, Downing Street said "all options remain on the table" as the government reviewed.

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Wireless Festival cancelled after entry ban Following the Home Office decision, organizers of Wireless Festival confirmed that the three-day event in Finsbury Park in North London has been cancelled.

Wireless said in a statement that, "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders. As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time."

The organizers also addressed the controversy, stating: "Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognize the real and personal impact these issues have had. As YE said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK."

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West's response to criticism Amid the controversy, West said he wants to engage with the Jewish community in the UK. In addition to a previous apology published in the Wall Street Journal in January, he said:

“I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

Political reactions Prime Minister Keir Starmer criticized the decision, saying that, "Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless. This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism. We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and uphold our values."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he is "appalled" and added, "Kanye West has no business headlining the wireless festival... These weren't a couple of off color remarks. These were, I think, a pattern of behavior."

Nigel Farage called the comments "really vile" but warned that “But I think if we start banning people from entering the country because we don’t like what they say, I worry where that ends up...”

Past controversies and backlash of Kanye West Long before the Wireless Festival ban, Kanye West had built a reputation for making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to BBC, In 2016, he posted "BILL COSBY INNOCENT !!!!!!!!!!" on social media, which led to immediate backlash. Cosby was later found guilty of drugging and raping a woman, although the judgement was later overturned. In March 2026, he was ordered to pay $59.25 million in damages to a former waitress after a court found he had drugged and sexually assaulted her many years ago.

Two years later, West caused more outrage during an interview with TMZ when he suggested that slavery over centuries may have been a “choice.” He said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice," which drew widespread criticism. He later said his comments were misunderstood.

His controversies go back even further. In 2009, he interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Awards. Earlier, during a Hurricane Katrina charity event, he went off script and said then-President George Bush "doesn't care about black people." Over time, these incidents have turned into a pattern of behavior that has often overshadowed his music.