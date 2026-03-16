Kanye West's first India concert postponed by 2 months amid US-Iran conflict. Check out new date, details about tickets

The announcement was shared on Monday by the official Instagram accounts of Whitefox, Plush Entertainment, and Wizcraft. It revealed that the new date for the concert is now 23 May . All tickets will remain valid, the statement read.

Fans of rapper Kanye West , also known as Ye, will have to wait a bit longer to see his first-ever performance in India. He was all set to make his much-anticipated India debut in Delhi on March 29, but as per the latest update from the organisers, the concert has been postponed by almost 2 months owing to ‘geopolitical situation and regional tensions.’

The second slide stated the reason. It read, "Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans travelling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.— Team Ye Live in India"

The concert venue will remain the same. It will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

More details In an earlier statement, the organisers had shared that in the concert, people can “expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics, which has been conceived as an experience".

Talking about Kanye’s show in India, Aman Kumar of White Fox said, “We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is… One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

To this, Sabbas Joseph, co-founder and director, Wizcraft International, added, “India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions. A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”