Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's beautiful daughter Shiloh stars in new music video. Watch teaser

“The DNA goes crazzzzzy, beautiful girl,” read a comment on Instagram. “Perfect combo of both parents,” wrote another. Shiloh is the daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt. However, after their messy divorce, Shiloh dropped ‘Pitt’ from her name.

“I just came here because of Shiloh starring in Dayoungs MV,” wrote a person on YouTube. “Is that Angelina Jolie's daughter?,” asked another. “Shillohhh omggg I can’t waittt,” said another.

The brief glimpse from the teaser shows Shiloh in braids, wearing a thick coat of lip gloss, ready to take over the dance floor. Fans are excited to see her in DAYOUNG's music video, which releases on April 7.

Angelina Jolie 's daughter, Shiloh looks like the spitting image of her in a new music video. The 19-year-old stars in K-pop artist DAYOUNG's new video song What's a Girl To Do.

Why she dropped Pitt from her name In May last year, Shiloh—who prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight—made a rare public appearance at a dinner celebrating the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant’s collection with Net-A-Porter, according to Variety.

The 19-year-old took on the role of choreographer for musician Luella, who performed her newly released single Naïve at the event alongside dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko, as noted in the official press release.

The release also introduced her new name, referring to her as “Shi Joli”—a moniker that nods to her mother while offering a shortened version of her legal name.

Shiloh famously requested to drop her father’s last name on her 18th birthday in May 2024, a change which was made official in August. After a judge signed off on the ruling, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt legally became Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

In a statement to Page Six in July, Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, said the teen made “an independent and significant decision following painful events” in choosing to drop “Pitt” from her last name.

Alongside Shiloh, Angelina, 49, and Pitt, 61, share five other children—Maddox, 23, Zahara, 20, Pax, 21, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, 16. Their divorce was finalised in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle.

In May, Brad Pitt addressed the high-profile split publicly for the first time. When asked by GQ whether he felt “relief,” he said, “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally,” he told the magazine.

Shiloh has a keen interest in dance and her videos from dance studios' social media accounts often go viral.