Kris Jenner breaks silence over Ozempic rumours, shares how she maintains her flawless look at 70

In an interview on She MD, Kris Jenner opened up about the routines behind her health and appearance, while also reflecting on deeply personal experiences including her hysterectomy, life as a mother of six, and her divorce. Jenner also addressed her brief experience with the wildly popular weight-loss drug, revealing that she tried it long before it became a Hollywood buzzword. However, she admitted she was far from impressed with the results.

Kris Jenner is no longer staying silent about her weight-loss journey. After her headline-making facelift sparked widespread conversation last year, the reality star and business mogul is finally shedding light on how she maintains her polished, age-defying appearance at 70. Having repeatedly found herself at the centre of Ozempic speculation, Jenner has now revealed what truly moves the needle for her.

Kris Jenner’s experience with Ozempic In the May 5 episode of She MD, Kris Jenner was asked about the secret behind her youthful looks, and her response went far beyond cosmetic procedures. While the reality TV star acknowledged the attention surrounding her iconic facelift, she emphasised that true wellness begins from within, explaining why prioritising internal health has become central to maintaining both her appearance and overall well-being.

During the conversation, Kris also touched on the subject of Ozempic while discussing how effective peptides had been for her overall wellness. She admitted that although she briefly experimented with the drug long before it became a mainstream trend, the experience was far from positive. “I did not do like an Ozempic. I tried it. We tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick,” she revealed, adding, “I called her (her doctor) up one day and I go, ‘I can’t work anymore. I’m so sick, like nauseous.’ And so she goes, ‘Okay, okay, let’s try something else.’”

What actually works for Kris Jenner Jenner revealed that, for her, the real game-changer turned out to be peptide injections rather than GLP-1 medications. She explained that after going through a period of trial and error with her doctor, they eventually discovered that peptides – combined with targeted supplements – were what worked best for her body and overall well-being.

She said, “So the more we dialed around and looked at different options, I realised that a peptide injection was really great for me. And then I follow it up with supplements. Dr Ray will say, ‘You need the fish oil pill’, omega-3, and all that stuff to make sure that I have what I need to be taking. And that was a game changer. That actually bought me an extra couple hours at night…I felt like I had more energy, I feel like you’re more alert, and of course, it's good for hair and nails and skin.”

Hormone health is a game changer Kris is also a strong advocate for routine health monitoring. She revealed that she gets her blood work done every three months to ensure her hormone levels remain balanced, stressing the importance of staying on top of one’s health – particularly after the age of 45.

She emphasised, “I take care of myself. I get my blood drawn every three months just to keep my hormones balanced because I realised, after I was 45, that was so important to your physical female health and male health, by the way…I think that’s a game-changer. That was really a game changer for me because when you look at thyroid and hormone health and look at what your body needs, and then I started really doing peptides.”