Priyanka Chopra to lead Hollywood survival thriller Reset opposite Orlando Bloom

After wowing the audiences with her action avatar in the pirate thriller, The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra is now set to explore the survival thriller genre with her next Hollywood outing titled Reset. Priyanka will lead the film alongside Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom. Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom will star in survival thriller Reset.

Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom star in Reset Makers of Reset announced on Thursday that the survival thriller, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Matt Smukler, will head into production in August. Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset’s logline reads: A woman wakes up in the middle of the wilderness, far from civilisation, with no memory of how she got there. Her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger who may not be who he says he is.

Talking about the casting process, director Matt Smukler said in a statement, “I was looking for a pairing where attraction and mistrust could effortlessly coexist. Priyanka and Orlando have this uncanny ability to make you believe both at once. Their chemistry is undeniable.”

Makers look for international buyers at Cannes Reset is produced by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner, Michael Lazarovitch for Chemically Altered, and Matthew Rhodes of Rhodes Entertainment, along with Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Orlando Bloom’s Amazing Owl. Nadine de Barros will executive produce. According to the makers, Fortitude International is financing and launching international sales at the Marché du Film in Cannes, with Verve Ventures, UTA, and WME Independent co-repping North American rights.

Producers Jon and Erich Hoeber said in a statement, “Jordan Rawlins and Matt Smukler have created a gripping story of survival, romance, suspense, and deceit, replete with shocking twists, and we’re thrilled to have partnered with Priyanka and Orlando to bring it to the screen.”

Priyanka Chopra’s recent and upcoming work One of the most popular Indian stars internationally, Priyanka has established herself as a household name in Hollywood and India, with a career spanning over two decades. Since 2015, she has been more active in the West. Her most recent outing was the Prime Video film, The Bluff, opposite Karl Urban. It debuted at no. 1 on the platform worldwide. Before that, she co-starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State, Prime Video’s fourth most-watched film with over 75 million views. On Wednesday, the second season of her show, Citadel, was released on the service. It co-stars Richard Madden and was created by The Russo Brothers.

Apart from Reset, Priyanka is also filming for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It will mark her return to Indian cinema after nearly a decade, when it releases in April 2027.

Orlando Bloom recently received strong reviews for The Cut. He was also recently seen in the action comedy Deep Cover. He next stars opposite Rooney Mara and Kate Mara in Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard.