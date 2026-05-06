HT Health Talk: Is there minimum and maximum age for Ozempic? Bengaluru doctor answers 10 FAQs about weight loss drugs

In an era when health information is often overwhelming and contradictory, HT Lifestyle has launched a reader-centric initiative. Every week, we invite HT readers to share their most pressing medical concerns regarding a specific health issue. We then take those 'burning questions' directly to the country’s leading medical specialists to provide you with clarity, comfort, and clinically-backed solutions. Also read | HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine in summer GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Ozempic and Wegovy, are effective for weight loss but carry risks. (Shutterstock)

This week, the spotlight is on GLP-1 receptor agonists like Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy. While these drugs are being hailed as 'miracle' shots for weight loss, they come with a complex set of side effects and long-term considerations — especially for the Indian population. Also read | Doctors warn ‘Mounjaro brides’ against taking risky shortcuts amid rise of pre-wedding weight loss injections in India

To break down the science, we tapped Dr Narendra BS, lead consultant – endocrinology and diabetology at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru. With 11 years of experience, Dr Narendra breaks down the most frequent queries:

1. What are the most serious long-term risks of GLP-1 drugs that Indians should know about? The use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, provides effective treatment but carries potential risks when used for extended periods. The most consistently reported concerns include persistent gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, which leads to vomiting and results in delayed gastric emptying that affects nutrition. The body experiences weight loss, which increases the risk of developing gallstones and gallbladder disease. The investigation shows a minor yet important risk of pancreatitis among people who already have risk factors. Researchers still study thyroid C-cell tumour development risks, which remain unclear because human data is insufficient. The Indian population experienced muscle loss and fatigue, and micronutrient deficiencies, due to appetite suppression that lasted for extended periods, resulting from dietary protein intake that remained below recommended levels. Clinicians participating in 2025 medical discussions should assess kidney function and hydration, as reduced oral intake may increase the risk of dehydration-related medical problems in certain patients.

2. What are the minimum and maximum ages for Ozempic, Wegovy etc.? GLP-1 drugs have specific age limits for each medication and its designated medical purpose. Wegovy has been approved in several countries for adolescents aged 12 years and above who meet criteria for obesity, while Ozempic is primarily indicated for adults with type 2 diabetes. Medical practitioners need to handle patients above 65 years because they face increased dangers from frailty and muscle deterioration, and their existing health problems. Unintentional weight loss in senior citizens poses a greater risk when it results in substantial reductions in lean muscle mass. The medical profession uses these medications on younger patients when they experience extreme obesity together with metabolic disorders after their attempts to lose weight through lifestyle changes have failed. The determination of eligibility requires an assessment of metabolic health and risk factors, and of the total capacity to tolerate medication in a controlled medical setting, rather than using age as the sole qualifying criterion.

3. Is Ozempic addictive? Can you get dependent on it? GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic are not addictive in the conventional sense because they do not activate the brain's reward pathways, which lead to substance addiction. However, many patients develop what can be termed physiological dependence. The medications reduce appetite by delaying stomach emptying while increasing feelings of fullness, which helps users stick to their calorie-restriction goals. The cessation of the drug leads to a reversal of these effects, which causes people to experience increased hunger and subsequent weight recovery. People who lack proper lifestyle routines may develop a perception of "dependence" on the substance. Long-term studies, discussed in recent clinical literature, show that most patients regain the weight they lost after stopping treatment. The drugs should be regarded as elements of chronic disease management, which require sustainable dietary changes, behavioural modifications, and physical activity adjustments to achieve long-term results.

4. Do low-protein Indian diets worsen muscle/bone loss on Ozempic? The risk of muscle loss during GLP-1 drug treatment increases when Indian populations follow their typical low-protein dietary patterns. The medications suppress appetite, leading to decreased calorie intake, including protein. The body needs protein to prevent the breakdown of lean muscle mass, which it uses for energy during weight loss. The loss of muscle mass decreases both strength and functional ability and reduces basal metabolic rate, which complicates long-term weight maintenance. The connection between muscle health and bone health creates an indirect pathway that, over time, decreases bone density. The clinical observations of 2025 indicate that people need to consume adequate protein from pulses, dairy products, eggs, or lean meats, along with resistance training. The absence of these measures results in individuals losing more muscle than fat, which creates negative effects on their metabolic functioning and skeletal health.