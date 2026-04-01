HT Health Talk: You asked, our experts answered how to manage migraine in summer

HT Health Talk: In an era where health information is often overwhelming and contradictory, HT Lifestyle has launched its newest reader-centric initiative: HT Health Talk. Also read | Neurologist with 30 years of experience shares ‘what can be as powerful as medication for long term migraine prevention’ HT Health Talk: While there is no universal cure for migraines, managing triggers is the most effective strategy. (Freepik)

Every week, we invite HT readers to share their most pressing medical concerns regarding a specific health issue. We then take those 'burning questions' directly to the country's leading medical specialists to provide you with clarity, comfort, and clinically-backed solutions.

To kick off the series, we dive into a condition that affects millions yet remains widely misunderstood: migraines.

Characterised by intense, throbbing pain — often localised to one side of the head — migraines are far more than 'just a headache'. They are disabling neurological events that can last anywhere from 4 to 72 hours, frequently accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound.

This week, HT readers reached out with a flurry of concerns ranging from caffeine dependency to the dreaded 'summer trigger'. To provide expert insight, we tapped Dr Pradyut Ranjan Bhuyan, senior consultant of neurology at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar.

With over 24 years of experience, Dr Bhuyan breaks down your most frequent queries: