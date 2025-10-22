Neurologist with 30 years of experience shares 'what can be as powerful as medication for long term migraine prevention'

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), migraines, tension-type headaches and medication-overuse headaches are of public health importance since ‘they are responsible for high population levels of disability and ill health’. Per WHO, migraine is a primary headache disorder, in most cases episodic, that usually lasts 4–72 hours, accompanied by nausea, vomiting and/or photophobia and phonophobia. Also read | How to get rid of migraine headaches fast? Doctors share comprehensive guide to migraine aura, triggers, best treatments Dr Sudhir Kumar has shared ‘Five zero-cost and side-effect free tips to manage migraine’.(Pexels)

It is sometimes preceded by a short lasting aura of unilateral, reversable visual, sensory or other symptoms; migraine most often begins at puberty and generally affects those aged between 35 and 45 years. Per WHO, migraine is characterised by recurring attacks and is often lifelong. Therefore, migraine management and prevention are crucial to reducing its impact on daily life.

‘Drugs work best when combined with healthy habits’

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Hyderabad, who has specialised in the field of neurology since 1994 per his YouTube channel, took to X on October 21 to share ‘Five zero-cost and side-effect free tips to manage migraine’, and said, “Lifestyle consistency, especially good sleep, stress control, and regular exercise, can sometimes be as powerful as medication for long-term migraine prevention, and should always be the foundation of treatment.”

He added, “Both drug and non-drug (lifestyle and behavioral) measures play major roles in migraine prevention. Here are the details about their relative contribution.”

Speaking of drug therapy (preventive medicines), Dr Kumar said:

1. Typically reduces migraine frequency by 40–60%, and often shortens the duration and severity of attacks.

2. Common options include propranolol, amitriptyline, topiramate, flunarizine, and CGRP antagonists.

3. However, these drugs work best when combined with healthy habits and many patients discontinue due to side effects.

About non-drug (lifestyle and behavioural) measures, he said that clinical studies show that consistent lifestyle changes can reduce migraine frequency by 30–50 percent, 'sometimes even matching the effect of preventive drugs'.

Five ‘zero-cost and side-effect free tips’

According to Dr Kumar, the most evidence-backed interventions include:

1. Regular sleep (7–9 hours): Poor or irregular sleep is one of the strongest triggers.

2. Regular meals: Skipping or delaying meals can directly precipitate attacks.

3. Stress management (relaxation, meditation, yoga, CBT, biofeedback) has been shown to reduce attack frequency by up to 45%.

4. Exercise: Moderate aerobic activity 3–5 times a week can lower migraine frequency like propranolol in some studies.

5. Trigger avoidance: Avoiding personal food or environmental triggers significantly reduces attack frequency in sensitive individuals.

Key takeaways, as per the doctor are:

⦿ On average, non-drug measures alone can achieve about 60–80 percent of the benefit that preventive medications provide.

⦿ When both are used together, their effects are additive and complementary, leading to the best control, with fewer relapses and less medication use.

