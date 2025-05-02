Hansal Mehta reveals secret to 10 kg weight loss: Mounjaro, intermittent fasting, high-protein meals and less alcohol

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta got candid with fans and social media followers about his weight loss. On May 1, he took to X to open up about his experience with Mounjaro, a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, which also leads to weight loss. Apart from starting Mounjaro, Hansal shared that 'high-protein meals, minimal sugar and alcohol, regular strength training, proper hydration, 14-18 hour intermittent fasting' helped him lose 'nearly 10 kilos in just a few months'. Also read | Karan Johar breaks silence on rumours of 'using Ozempic for fast weight loss' Hansal Mehta said he 'began Mounjaro under medical guidance' to address rising blood sugar levels and his 'increasing weight'. (Instagram and X/ Hansal Mehta)

‘The old clothes are falling off’

Sharing recent pictures of his leaned physique, Hansal shared that he started Mounjaro because of health concerns, and said, “Under medical guidance, I began Mounjaro to address rising blood sugar levels in the pre-diabetic range and to manage my steadily increasing weight. Paired with a committed lifestyle shift — high-protein meals, minimal sugar and alcohol, regular strength training, proper hydration, 14-18 hour intermittent fasting, NMN + Resveratrol supplements, and better sleep — I’ve seen tangible results.”

He added, “In just a few months, I’m down nearly 10 kilos. My muscle mass has significantly improved, my energy levels are higher, and my blood sugar readings are now well within the normal range. Insulin resistance has dropped, and yes, the old clothes are falling off!”

Check out his tweet:

‘Unnecessary stigma around these medications’

GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, have become popular among celebs for weight loss, both for those who only need to lose a few pounds as well as for those who have been open about their long-term weight struggles. Hansal is among the few Indian celebs who have been honest about using these weight loss drugs.

The filmmaker further opened up about the reasons he was going public with his Mounjaro journey: “I’m sharing this because there’s unnecessary stigma around these new medications and people who do use them falsely connect their new found health to ambiguous and often frustrating fitness regimens. There’s no shame in taking charge of your health with the tools available to you—especially when done responsibly and under supervision. If you’re struggling with similar issues, speak to your healthcare provider. It might just be the beginning of a journey you’ll be grateful for. I’m on that journey—and I’m genuinely enjoying the ride. Here are some random pictures from the journey…”

Mounjaro, a weight loss drug launched by Eli Lilly in India, could be a game-changer and has been making waves lately. Click here to know everything about it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.