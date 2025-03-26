'Ozempic-like' weight loss drug Mounjaro creates buzz amid India launch: Price per month, availability, pros and cons

Amy Schumer has praised weight loss drug Mounjaro after a not-so-great experience with Wegovy years prior. The US stand-up comedian and actor, in a video shared via Instagram on March 21, said, “Three years ago, I tried Wegovy; I was puking; I couldn’t handle it... Mounajro’s been great … I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that.” Also read | Mounjaro: Eli Lilly launches popular weight loss drug in India Eli Lilly launches weight loss drug Mounjaro in India, beats Novo Nordisk to major market. (Representative picture: Freepik)

In case you missed it, Eli Lilly has launched the anti-obesity drug Mounjaro in India. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, consultant bariatric and laparoscopic surgeon, MetaHeal Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center, Mumbai and Dr Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology, Zandra Healthcare and co-founder of Rang De Neela Initiative explain how Mounjaro works, its potential pros and cons.

How does Mounjaro work?

“Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is the first-in-class dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist, offering a groundbreaking approach to weight loss and diabetes management. Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, it has shown remarkable weight loss benefits — helping overweight individuals without diabetes lose up to 20–25 percent of their body weight, while those with diabetes experience around 15 percent reduction,” Dr Rajiv Kovil says.

What are the benefits of Mounjaro?

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker says, “Studies have shown that Mounjaro can lead to a weight loss of about 15 to 20 percent of the total body weight at optimum doses. Weight loss also brings about improvement in co-morbidities associated with obesity, such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, joint pains, sleep apnea, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), etc. It will help to improve overall mobility and quality of life.” She says it can also be useful for patients who are medically unfit for bariatric surgery and will provide partial relief to them.

Dr Rajiv Kovil adds, “One of Mounjaro’s key advantages in India is its competitive pricing, especially with its close competitor, Wegovy (semaglutide), set to launch soon. The dual agonist mechanism provides superior weight loss compared to existing GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide, making it a promising option for both diabetic and non-diabetic patients struggling with obesity.”

A pharmacist displays a box of Mounjaro, a tirzepatide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes in the US on March 29, 2023. (File Photo/REUTERS)

What are the potential side effects of Mounjaro?

The main side effects are with regard to digestive issues. Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker explains, “Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, bloating, indigestion, pain in the stomach etc. are commonly associated with the administration of this drug. It can lead to low blood sugar in some cases. There is a small chance of developing thyroid cancer with continued administration and it is not advisable to take this drug if there is a family history of thyroid cancer or MEN type 2 syndrome. It also carries the risk of gallstone formation and pancreatitis. In some cases vision related changes have been reported.”

Dr Rajiv Kovil also lists some drawbacks, saying “While GLP-1 receptor agonists have been used for over two decades, Mounjaro, as a dual agonist, is a newer molecule with limited long-term real-world data. Additionally, unlike the user-friendly prefilled pens available for other GLP-1 therapies, Mounjaro has been launched in vials, which may reduce patient convenience and adherence in India.”

Another key concern is the lack of cardiovascular outcome data (CVOT) for tirzepatide, according to Dr Rajiv Kovil, who says, “In contrast, semaglutide has demonstrated positive cardiovascular benefits in both diabetic and overweight individuals without diabetes. Moreover, oral semaglutide’s CVOT results, expected this weekend, could further influence clinical decisions.”

He adds that despite these limitations, Mounjaro represents a major leap in obesity and diabetes treatment, with its superior weight loss efficacy positioning it as a strong contender in the growing anti-obesity market. Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker agrees that the pros and cons need to be weighed before starting the medication, and it must always be done under medical supervision. If any side effects are experienced after starting the medication, please contact your doctor immediately.

Availability and pricing of Mounjaro in India

It was launched in India in March 2025, and doctors share that Mounjaro will soon be available in major pharmacies. The doctors say that the expected cost per month is approximately ₹14,000 to ₹18,000, depending on the dose.

Who can take Mounjaro?

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker says that as per the current guidelines, individuals with a BMI more than 27.5 Kg/m2 can be eligible for Mounjaro and those with a BMI more than 25 Kg/m2 with obesity-related complications like diabetes etc. can be eligible under medical supervision. She adds, “It is also important to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle while being on medications and in some cases nutritional supplementation may be needed in the form of multivitamins etc. It's also important to screen for gallstone formation.”

How can Mounjaro help Indians specifically?

“Indians mainly suffer from visceral/central obesity. We also have a very high prevalence of type 2 diabetes in our country. There can be variations in response to treatment and in the side effect profile due to genetic differences. Presently the experience is limited and the landscape will be clearer in the near future,” Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.