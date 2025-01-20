Everything you need to know about the viral Natural Mounjaro weight-loss drink

The internet is buzzing with the latest weight-loss craze that is the "Natural Mounjaro" drink. Claimed to mimic the effects of the prescription weight-loss drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) that reduces appetite and helps in sugar control and cutting fat. But for many Indians, this viral sensation is nothing new as this concoction has been a staple in Indian households for generations, often touted as a remedy for digestion, detoxification, and overall wellness. Now, it's being rebranded as the latest weight-loss hack, sparking a global craze. Natural mounjaro drink. (Source: Shutterstock)

What's in the trendy drink?

The "Natural Mounjaro" drink’s appeal lies in its simplicity. Water forms the base, with lemon added for its detoxifying reputation. Ginger is celebrated for aiding digestion, while honey is included for its natural sweetness and supposed energy-boosting properties. Together, these ingredients are said to suppress appetite and promote weight loss.

Online, creators are sharing their recipes and claiming noticeable results after replacing meals with this drink. Short videos demonstrating its preparation have racked up millions of views on social media, with hashtags like #NaturalMounjaro trending globally. Fans say it’s a refreshing alternative to calorie-heavy meals and believe it helps curb cravings.

A viral sensation, but is it sustainable?

While many swear by the drink’s effects, its viral status raises questions about sustainability. Social media users are quick to point out that like other trends—such as the “Oatzempic” drink from last year—this craze may not deliver long-term weight-loss results.

Other drinks going viral for weight loss

Weight-loss drinks going viral are Tadpole Water, a unique mix believed to suppress appetite and aid digestion, though its benefits remain mostly anecdotal. There's also the Oatzempic drink, made of oats, lime juice, and water, which became famous for its calorie-reducing properties when used as a meal replacement.

