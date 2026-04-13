Doctors warn ‘Mounjaro brides’ against taking risky shortcuts amid rise of pre-wedding weight loss injections in India

In the high-stakes arena of the Indian wedding season, where societal pressure and tradition collide, a new guest has arrived at the table: GLP-1 receptor agonists. Once reserved for the treatment of chronic obesity and type 2 diabetes, medications like Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy are increasingly being marketed as 'pre-wedding transformation' shortcuts, an April 4 Reuters report said. Also read | Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj reveals how she lost 20 kg in 6 months with Mounjaro: ‘Not everything easy is wrong’ The trend of using GLP-1 receptor agonists for rapid weight loss among Indian brides is making news. (Freepik)

From New Delhi wellness clinics offering 'Mounjaro Bride' packages to digital ads promising rapid weight loss before walking down the aisle, the trend is reportedly reshaping how young Indians prepare for their vows — and raising alarms among the medical community.

The allure of the 'quick fix' For many, the pressure to conform to specific aesthetic standards is a heavy burden. Aditi, a 26-year-old finance worker from Mumbai, told Reuters that she turned to Mounjaro after traditional diet and exercise failed to deliver results before her February wedding. "When I see the result, I feel happy," Aditi said after losing 10 kg. “If I am not happy, I don't feel confident. I did not want to feel that way at the time of the wedding,” she added.

Similarly, Akshitha, who married in Hyderabad in 2025, viewed the drugs as a logistical necessity. "There's so much chaos before the wedding... I knew I would not get time to go to the gym and be on a diet. That's when these drugs looked like a better option," she said.

For others, the motivation is even more personal. Priya, a 27-year-old tech worker from Bengaluru, used the drugs to counter the sting of rejection in the arranged marriage market. "I've had men and their families reject my proposal because of my weight. I was told I was fat," she shared.

Dr Rajat Goel, a bariatric surgeon at Hindivine Healthcare, reported that the trend is no longer a niche phenomenon. "Over the last few months, over 20 percent of the queries we've received for obesity injections are from to-be brides, who also openly give us a timeline on how soon they are getting married," Dr Goel said to Reuters, adding that he only prescribes the drugs to those who are 'medically eligible'. Also read | Endocrinologist explains dark side of weight loss drugs: Potential risks and benefits of Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy

Medical experts sound the alarm While the drugs are clinically effective — often leading to a 15–20 percent reduction in body weight — physicians are concerned that the ‘cosmetic’ application of these treatments ignores their intended medical purpose. Dr Sanjay Verma, a consultant physician at Kailash Hospital, Noida, told HT Lifestyle that these are serious pharmaceutical interventions, not beauty treatments.

He said, "These drugs are not cosmetic solutions — they are prescribed treatments meant for carefully selected patients with obesity or related metabolic conditions. The concern arises when such therapies are increasingly being used as a quick fix, especially in pre-wedding preparations, without proper medical supervision."

He warned that bypassing a hospital for a beauty clinic can lead to dangerous side effects, including nausea, vomiting, and in rare cases, pancreatitis. "The growing trend of accessing these medications through non-medical channels or beauty clinics is particularly concerning," Dr Verma said, adding, "When used without proper guidance, even the most effective treatment can become harmful."

A shift in metabolism, not just size Beyond the immediate risks, experts are worried about what happens after the wedding. Most brides who were interviewed reported discontinuing the injections shortly after their ceremonies, a practice that can lead to rapid weight regain and metabolic instability.

Dr Preeti Seth, founder and CEO of Pachouli Wellness Clinic, argued that the focus remains too narrow. She told HT Lifestyle, "The goal should never be just a lighter body for the wedding day, but a healthier metabolism for life." Dr Seth explained, "Rapid weight loss without parallel strategies for muscle preservation, metabolic stability, and post-weaning sustainability can lead to suboptimal outcomes."

Regulatory scrutiny As the Indian weight loss market is forecast to reach ₹80 billion ($851.79 million) by 2030, regulators are stepping in, Reuters reported. The entry of cheaper, locally made generic versions of semaglutide has increased accessibility but also heightened the risk of misuse.

In response, pharmaceutical companies are distancing themselves from the trend. Eli Lilly said: "Mounjaro... is intended to be used only under the supervision of a qualified healthcare professional." Reuters added that Novo Nordisk stated it 'discourages any form of self-medication... or deviation from the indicated use on label'.

Ultimately, the medical community's message is one of caution over vanity. As Dr Verma put it: "Sustainable weight management is a medical journey, not a cosmetic trend. Do not treat your health as a shortcut to meet aesthetic goals."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.