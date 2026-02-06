Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj reveals how she lost 20 kg in 6 months with Mounjaro: ‘Not everything easy is wrong’

Doctors initially prescribed thyroid medication and birth control pills, but she stopped them as they affected her mood. She was later put on metformin after learning her PCOD was linked to insulin resistance.

Aishwarya explained that her initial weight loss was purely through diet, exercise, drinking plenty of water, and completing 10,000 steps daily. In early 2021, she weighed around 51 kg, but her weight shot up to nearly 70 kg within six months. She was later diagnosed with PCOD and hypothyroidism , conditions that run in her family and make weight management particularly challenging.

In her February 6 YouTube video, Aishwarya finally addressed the speculation surrounding her transformation. Surprisingly, she revealed that her weight loss wasn’t about diet or exercise, but involved another approach that helped her achieve the results. (Also read: 38 year old doctor lost 56 kg after years of stress eating; opens up about his weight loss journey and lifestyle changes )

Stand-up comedian and content creator Aishwarya Mohanraj has been turning heads with her dramatic slim transformation, leaving fans curious about how the 31-year-old shed the weight so quickly. She had been documenting her journey on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her diet and workouts, but had to take a break due to a physical injury. When she returned to social media , her posts revealed a strikingly thinner figure, leaving followers impressed and intrigued.

Alongside these physical struggles, she was diagnosed with clinical depression, which she described as a “crazy” period where she felt she was “spreading like ginger” and became consumed by insecurities. Her primary focus became her double chin: “My most insane and biggest insecurity was my double chin. I stopped making videos. I stopped coming online because I couldn't see myself.”

Why didn’t natural weight-loss methods work for her In January 2025, Aishwarya set a specific goal: to achieve a visible jawline. She hired a trainer and nutritionist and started working out consistently. While her body measurements changed, her weight didn’t drop significantly. She then developed severe foot pain, diagnosed as plantar fasciitis, along with high uric acid levels. Doctors advised her to pause exercising, which caused her momentum to stall and led to a regain of some inches.

How Mounjaro helped her shed 20 kg Aishwarya’s weight-loss journey took a different turn when she was prescribed Mounjaro, a medication used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes and also for chronic weight management. She revealed in her February 6 YouTube video that after the first shot, she lost around 1 kg in a week.

She added, “That month, I lost 4 kilograms. I took this drug every week for 6 months. In these 6 months, my weight reduced from 74 kilograms to 52 kilograms. It’s rapid. It’s mad.” Over six months, she lost a total of 20 kg. However, she experienced significant side effects and costs. “The first month, I had intense nausea… I lost a lot of hair. And how f**king expensive this drug is… It’s ₹40,000 per shot,” she said.

Reflecting on the pressure to lose weight “the natural way,” Aishwarya acknowledged that while it is the “best way” due to lack of side effects, it simply wasn’t working for her body. She encouraged others struggling with body image to ignore internet noise: “Just because something is easy doesn't mean it's wrong… Find reliable people, get help, and fix things however you can because this is your only life.” Her ultimate advice to anyone seeking change: “Consult a doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.