Nutritionist shares 1 superfood women in their 40s should include in their diet for hormone balance and bone health

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has highlighted a powerful superfood that every woman - especially those who are perimenopausal or menopausal - should consider adding to their diet to support hormonal balance, bone health and iron deficiency. In an Instagram video shared on February 5, she highlights, “All women need to start eating this one food especially if you're 40 plus, and that is a cup of edamame at least two to three times in a week.”

Also Read | Nutritionist shares 3 reasons to include this fruit in your parents’ diet for heart health and diabetes management

As women move through their 40s and beyond, nutrition plays a crucial role in managing hormonal shifts , protecting bone health and addressing common deficiencies that surface during perimenopause and menopause . While no single food is a cure-all, certain nutrient-dense superfoods can meaningfully support the body during this transition. However, making simple, intentional additions to your diet can go a long way in easing menopausal symptoms and supporting long-term women’s health.

Hormone balance According to Deepsikha, edamame is rich in phytoestrogens, which can be particularly beneficial for perimenopausal and menopausal women, as they help support oestrogen levels that naturally tend to decline during this phase.

She explains, “Edamame first has phytoestrogen, great for women in their perimenopause and menopausal phase. This can help balance and bring the oestrogen levels up that can reduce the hot flashes, mood swings and all the menopause symptoms.”

Bone health The nutritionist adds that edamame also supports bone health, as it contains calcium, magnesium and vitamin K - nutrients that are especially important for menopausal women, who face a higher risk of osteoporosis.

She highlights, “Edamame is also great for bones and bone health. That's because it has calcium, magnesium and vitamin K. All of this can actually prevent osteoporosis and losing out on bone density.”

Iron deficiency Edamame is also a good source of folate, a key nutrient that can be particularly beneficial for women with anaemia. Deepsikha explains, “Edamame can be a good source of folate. Great for women who have anaemia or at least want to reach their daily iron quota, this can be a good source.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.