Nutritionist shares 3 reasons to include this fruit in your parents’ diet for heart health and diabetes management

As parents grow older, concerns around heart health and metabolic issues like high blood sugar and cholesterol tend to become more common - and diet often sits at the centre of it all. While these conditions can feel inevitable with age, the right nutritional choices can go a long way in managing and even preventing them. Sometimes, it’s not exotic superfoods but simple, everyday fruits that offer powerful health benefits you may not even realise. Adding this fruit to your parents' diet can work wonders for their metabolism and heart.(Unsplash)

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, has highlighted a common yet powerful fruit - guava - that can be incorporated into your parents’ daily diet to manage diabetes and support heart and metabolic health. In an Instagram video shared on November 6, 2025, she highlights, “Guava has a lot of health benefits but especially for your parents because it can help them manage blood sugar better and have a healthy heart.”

1. Soluble fibres

According to Depsikha, guavas are rich in a soluble fibre called pectin, which plays a key role in diabetes management by slowing glucose absorption and helping maintain steadier blood sugar levels. She explains, “Guava is rich in pectin fibre and that's a kind of fibre that can actually help reduce their blood sugar spike and manage diabetes better. But make sure that you're giving them guava without the skin.”

2, Polyphenols and flavonoids

Guava also contains polyphenols and flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants that improve heart health. The nutritionist highlights, “Guava also has polyphenols and flavonoids. These two have actually shown to reduce their cholesterol and improve lipid profile, which improves their heart health.”

3. Vitamin C

According to Deepsikha, guavas are also packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation and improve overall heart health. She explains, “Guava is also rich in vitamin C. It's highly antioxidant - that can reduce any kind of inflammation, improve their heart health and also reduce oxidative stress.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.