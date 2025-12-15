Doctor explains how circadian rhythm affects heart and metabolic disease risk: ‘Timing plays a major role…’

Most people are familiar with the pillars of good cardiometabolic health - getting seven to eight hours of sleep, eating a balanced diet and staying physically active. But emerging research suggests that it’s not just what you do, but when you do it that matters. Studies are increasingly pointing to the role of circadian rhythm - the body’s internal clock - showing that aligning daily habits like sleep, meals and exercise with this natural cycle may significantly influence the risk of cardiometabolic disease. The circadian rhythm plays a more important role in cardiometabolic health than you realise.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, highlights the importance of timing and circadian rhythm in everyday habits like sleep, meals and exercise. In an Instagram video posted on December 14, the physician explains how alignment with the body’s internal clock influences cardiometabolic health and disease risk.

The role of timing

Dr Sood notes that while extensive research and discussions have examined how sleep, diet and exercise influence cardiometabolic health and disease risk, growing evidence suggests that the timing of these activities matters just as much. He explains, “Cardiometabolic risk is usually framed around lifestyle quantity - hours slept, calories eaten, steps taken, minutes exercise, but timing plays a major role, too. When you sleep, when you eat, when you get light exposure, and when you move - all act as signals that align the body's 24 hour circadian rhythm.”

He cites a recent scientific statement from the American Heart Association which brings together decades of evidence showing how circadian health influences metabolism, blood pressure, hormone regulation and overall cardiovascular function.

What happens when circadian rhythm is disrupted?

Dr Sood stresses that the timing of sleep, meals, light exposure and physical activity helps keep the body’s internal clocks aligned, and that disruptions to this rhythm can significantly increase the risk of cardiometabolic disease. He explains, “When these rhythms are disrupted from irregular sleep schedules, late night meals, nighttime light exposure, or shift work, the risk of obesity, insulin resistance, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease can rise significantly.”

However, the physician notes that much of the available data is observational and that there is no single, one-size-fits-all schedule. The overarching takeaway, he emphasises, is that timing and circadian alignment do matter. He highlights, “Keeping your sleep, meal timing, light exposure, and activity patterns relatively consistent can support your heart, metabolism, and overall health more than people realise.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.