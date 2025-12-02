Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer explains how to lose fat, not just weight: ‘Cardio only burns calories while you…’

Most of us have been on that frustrating rollercoaster where weight seems to jump up and down constantly, one week you’re disciplined with meals and workouts, the next week life throws you off track. While many brush it off as normal, repeated weight gain and loss can actually affect your body in ways you might not expect. Celebrity trainer explains science behind weight loss and muscle building.

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani with their weight loss journeys, explains in his November 21 Instagram post whether this cycle of fluctuating weight is really healthy and what it does to your metabolism, muscles, and overall health. (Also read: Mini Mathur shares the ‘most important health hack’ for real weight loss and it’s not dieting )

How does fat loss really happen in the body

“How does this happen? It’s simple science. There’s nothing complicated or ‘rocket science’ about it that you won’t understand,” explains Vinod, breaking down the science behind fat loss and muscle building.

He continues, “What actually happens in the body? The human body starts utilising stored fat for energy. That’s why people begin to look more muscular. First, they increase their weight-training progressively and follow a high-intensity workload. They lift heavier weights and reduce their cardio. Cardio only burns calories while you do it, but heavy training creates enough stimulus and burns calories effectively.”

Why is balance the key to effective fat loss

According to Vinod, the key lies in balance. “Wherever needed, they increase strength training. This gives a good response from the body and fat starts reducing faster. But the body cannot react the same way forever. If it doesn’t respond well, they adjust the workout pattern, either increasing or decreasing it. They balance it.”

He adds that nutrition plays an equally important role. “By balancing the body’s reactions and by increasing or decreasing food intake, this whole system works. This is science. They are using this science, and to date, no side effects have been seen from it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

