Mini Mathur shares the ‘most important health hack’ for real weight loss and it’s not dieting

Indian television host, actor and model Mini Mathur is a total fitness enthusiast who often shares wellness and health insights with her Instagram community. In her November 26 Instagram post, she explained why understanding your body composition is “the most important health hack” and how it can completely change the way you approach weight loss. (Also read: Nutritionist decodes Shehnaaz Gill’s weight-loss secrets; reveals how her simple diet can help you lose kilos ) Mini Mathur advocates for muscle gain over weight loss for lasting results. (Instagram/@minimathur)

Why understanding body composition matters for weight loss

In her video, Mini broke down why traditional weight-loss methods often leave people feeling weak, “skinny fat,” and frustrated. “Most of you use the term losing weight, thinking that dropping the number on the scale means being fit and slim. Then you're probably doing it all wrong,” she began.

Mini explained that most people fall into the same trap: slashing calories, cutting carbs, and running endlessly on the treadmill. “Sure, the number on the scale will drop really fast. But here’s the catch, the weight you’re losing is actually muscle and water, not fat,” she said.

This, she added, is why people end up feeling soft instead of toned. “You end up looking skinny fat instead of being fit and sculpted. And because you can’t be on a diet forever, when you stop, it comes right back.”

Why fat loss matters more than weight loss

Mini stressed that the real goal should be reducing fat, not simply losing weight. “To be healthy, you need less fat around your organs. And more muscle means you age more slowly and stronger,” she said.

While cardio does have benefits, relying on it alone won’t give lasting results. “Cardio only burns calories while you do it. But lifting weights ensures you burn calories up to 48 hours after your workout, even when you're watching TV sitting on a couch,” Mini explained.

According to Mini, the long-term solution is simple but requires consistency, “You have to fuel your body, eat your proteins and lift heavy. But heavy is what’s heavy for you, one size doesn’t fit all.” She also reminded her followers that sustainable transformation takes time. “Not gonna lie, this is going to take longer, but this is going to last. And very honestly, isn’t that the whole point?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.