At 55, Rajat Bedi working on losing weight to get right body to do action: ‘I'm going to surprise everyone’ || Interview

Actor Rajat Bedi is back in the spotlight courtesy Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, and at 55, his impressive fitness has caught everyone’s attention. Despite this, the actor admits he aims to shed 5 kgs and is already working towards it. Rajat Bedi was most recently seen in the role of Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

On his fit physique

Rajat is taken aback when we tell him that his fitness level has become a talking point on social media ever since he made his comeback with the role of of Jaraj Saxena in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

“Ohh, that’s what they are discussing… How sweet. I thought I had put on weight because I'm very critical of myself when I see myself on screen. I am in very good shape. But going forward, I am right now working hard to get my body completely toned to do action,” Rajat tells us.

On his current diet

Right now, Rajat, also known for starring in Koi... Mil Gaya, is focused on trimming down and refining his diet to achieve his fitness goals. He is cutting down on sugar and carbs, and opting for protein-rich meals.

“As I am trying to drop weight, I am constantly looking into my food and drinks. That being said, I do get carried away sometimes when socialising. I am keeping a check on all types of sugars. I am trying to avoid sugar in terms of roti and rice too. Less of carbs and more protein. Also, I try to eat early say around 7 so that it doesn’t get converted into fat,” says Rajat.

He jokes, “You know, how people eat sweets after food to feel satisfied, I eat carbs like that.”

Here, the actor shares that sleep has also become a crucial part of his routine. “I also go to sleep early. I am an early riser, so I sleep by 9:30 at night… I feel age is just a number when it comes to fitness. I would say mentally I'm still 16… My wife tells me ‘please grow up’,” he quips.

On hitting the gym

When it comes to his fitness regime, Rajat keeps it simple. He hits the gym regularly, dedicating one to two hours daily. His routine includes a daily treadmill session followed by targeted workouts focusing on two body parts, five days a week.

“I gym regularly, giving myself an hour or 2 hours. Every day I do 2 body parts for at least 5 days a week. I do treadmill for sure every day, and post that I focus on body parts,” Rajat shares.

Making a confession Rajat continues, “However, I have to correct myself. I am not disciplined and tend to skip my workouts sometimes. Now, I'm really trying to focus on dropping weight, and strengthening it. I need to drop 5 kg.”

“I am going to surprise everyone. I am working towards something. Just give me 3 months” he says while wrapping up.