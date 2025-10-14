The Ba***ds of Bollywood’s Rajat Bedi on daughter Vera being compared to Kareena-Aishwarya: ‘Haath jod ke binti hai…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood won several hearts. The plot, the drama and the unexpected star cast were all major highlights of the blockbuster hit show. One character which got a special mention across the internet was everybody’s favourite, Jaraj Saxena played by Rajat Bedi. Jaraj was iconic onscreen as an actor who was sidelined from the industry by a producer for 15 long years under the three-film deal. While Rajat soared to fame after the show’s release, his beautiful daughter Vera Bedi became the talk of the town after she joined her daddy dearest at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood .

Ever since then, Rajat Bedi’s daughter Vera Bedi has been trending online as netizens compare her to the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Well, recently during an interview with Filmygyan, Rajat was asked to react to a netizen’s comment about Vera: “Vera Bedi is 18 years old, and she can eat 10 Kareena Kapoor and 20 Aishwarya for Dinner🔥🙈.” Hearing this, Rajat stated, “Nahi, nahi please, please, please (folding hands). My daughter is a very innocent girl. Meri haath jod ke binti hai, aisa statements please mat banayie ki she can eat a Kareena Kapoor or an Aishwarya Rai. We are very blessed ki aap log ka pyaar mil raha hai.”

Rajat went on to add, “Comparing her to a Kareena ya Aishwarya, please they are very big personalities in our industry. Meri bachhi hai chhoti si. Please give her the love and respect. Right now woh padh rahi hai, 18 saal ki hai, college mein, college jaati hai. Usse bhi nahi samajh aa rahi yeh kya ho raha hai. Papa ke saath mein ek red carpet pe gayi aur media ne pakad ke utha liya hai.”

Well, Vera is undoubtedly beautiful and we wish her all the best for a bright future!