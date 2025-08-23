Fitness coach shares top 3 AI prompts for weight loss: 'How I would get out of skinny fat'

AI (artificial intelligence) is the handyman for anything and everything nowadays, from asking what to cook from leftover scraps in the fridge to venting out about your ex's antics. But did you know your fitness goals can be supported by AI too? A fitness journey is a continuous, ongoing process which can sometimes feel like venturing into uncharted territory, with new challenges popping up. The reason it may feel like an uphill task is not knowing where and how to begin. This is where AI comes in. AI tailours weight loss plans as per your personal needs.(Shutterstock)

Daniel Whelan, who is a personal coach and regularly updates his Instagram community with the latest fitness tips and hacks, in one of his old videos from November 10, 2023, right in the middle of AI development, talked about how you can utilise prompts to get personal plans. He said: “Here's how I would get out of skinny fat during the AI revolution.”

He shared three facets of fitness: workout, diet, and mindset, all of which are fundamental to your weight loss journey, contributing to sustainable results.

Daniel provided prompts for each of these important factors of fitness. AI removes the beginner's guesswork and gives you an idea about how to begin by personalising the fitness goals to your needs. Sometimes, a perfect prompt is all that stands between you and AI's true capacity.

Here are the prompts Daniel shared for workout, diet and fitness:

1. Workout routine/ structure

Prompt: “You are an expert at helping people go from [where you are now] to [unrealistic version of your goal].”

Next step: “I am a [age] [gender] [height] [weight] [approximate body fat percentage] , I want to be [goal weight] with [goal body fat percentage] by [realistic but aggressive period of time]. I need a [number of days you can workout weekly]-day per week workout routine prioritizing overall [strength, functionality, muscle growth].”

2. Diet

Prompt “I need a high protein diet that’ll help me cut down in the next [time frame]. I want to be losing 1.5lbs per week. What are my daily calories, protein, carbs, and fats?”

Daniel suggested adding these numbers into the MyFitnessPal app, in the Goal section, so the app can automatically track your calories, macronutrients, and daily progress.

Next prompt: “I have [insert your dietary restrictions]. Give me 25 foods I can [cook/grab on the go] that are high protein and low in calories OR low in calories and keep me full. So I can get in [protein goal] in under [calorie goal] daily."

3. Mindset

Prompt: “I struggle with [discipline, consistency, perseverance, depression, anxiety, accountability, overall knowledge]. Give me 5 quotes that will help me with that from successful winners.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.