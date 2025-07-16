As more and more people turn to AI for support for day-to-day challenges, whether it’s to rant about life problems or find fat loss plans to drop weight, the real question is how reliable is it? Sure, the way AI personalises responses based on your prompts might make it sound like it really knows you and understands what it’s talking about. But it’s time to put that to the test and see how much of it actually holds up. People often turn to AI for weight loss advice because of accessibility.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Swiss woman uses AI to lose 7 kg: 'Instead of complicated apps I just sent a voice message to ChatGPT each morning'

Vancouver-based Bill Wong, on his YouTube channel Dr Swole, evaluated OpenAI’s ChatGPT weight loss tips and rated them based on accuracy and effectiveness, bringing in his own medical and fitness expertise. His breakdown demonstrates a valuable lesson, helping to clarify the true scope of AI-driven advice and where human expertise still matters. With AI-generated weight loss advice becoming more accessible, at the tap of a finger and zero cost, many people are turning to it for fitness guidance. But Bill began his video with a thought-provoking question- “Has AI replaced fitness researchers?” The doctor put in the prompt of 10 weight loss tips.

He laid out a scoring system where each of the 10 tips would be rated out of 1 mark each- if he agreed with the tip, it would get 1 mark; if he somewhat agreed, then 0.5; and if he disagreed, then it would receive 0.

Here are some of the weight loss tips he generated from ChatGPT, along with his own assessment:

1. Balanced diet

Chat GPT's response:

Eat a balanced diet with plenty of protein, healthy fats and low glycemic index carbohydrates.

Doctor's analysis:

Bill revealed that he would have preferred a more specific recommendation on how to take the micronutrients. He pointed out that not all macronutrients are essential for weight loss; for instance, fats aren’t always necessary in the same way. However, he agreed with the recommendation to consume low glycemic index carbs, as they take longer to digest, like vegetables and whole grains, and help keep you full for longer.

Explaining all this, he added, "For protein, I currently recommend having at least 0.7 to 0.10 grams per pound of body weight. When they say healthy fats, I do agree, but it is kind of a soft agree; it is definitely important to focus on healthy fats from a health perspective. I would recommend trying to minimise saturated and trans fat intake; however, having tons of healthy fat doesn't necessarily mean you are going to lose weight. Fats contain a lot of calories. But for most people, I recommend minimising your fat intake just because it's very calorie-dense."

Score

He rated it 0.5 because of a slight disagreement on healthy fat intake and lack of specific recommendation for protein.

2. Resistance training

Resistance training helps build muscle. (Shutterstock)

Chat GPT's response

Incorporate resistance training in your exercise routine to build muscle and increase metabolism.

Doctor's analysis

The doctor added, "This is a great point, resistance training is key for people who want to lose fat, and it's the most efficient way to build muscle, and it ensures that you are training all muscle groups across your body. You want to be making sure that you are continuing to build or at least the muscle that you have, so that you are not just losing muscle when you are in your calorie deficit.” He further added that resistance training benefits metabolism as well, making this form of exercise important for those who wish to lose fat.

Score

Doctor agreed with it and gave it 1 point.

3. Hydration

Chat GPT's response

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day

Doctor's analysis

The doctor called this one out, saying it is filler advice and not a solid one because chugging more water doesn't mean losing weight. He said, “This is kind of a cop-out tip in my opinion, it is true that you want to make sure that you are hydrated but hydration isn't that big of an issue for fat loss once you get into a healthy range, that is as long as you are drinking enough water, drinking more won't necessarily help you. I recommend drinking at least enough water so that the pee is at least pale yellow, but drinking gallons and gallons of water isn't necessarily going to make you lose weight.”

Score

The doctor gave it 0.5 because it was not as constructive.

4. No processed food

Snacking on junk food may not be good for weight loss plans. (Freepik)

Chat GPT's response

Reduce or eliminate processed and high-sugar foods from your diet

Doctor's analysis

Bill agreed with this advice and explained why processed and high-sugar foods need to be cut. He said, “They don't keep you full for the amount of calories they contain. Also, these foods tend to be very tasty which can lead you to eat more.”

Score

Given how junk foods derail weight loss goals, this is a valuable advice, making the doctor give it one point.

5. Enough sleep

Chat GPT's response

Get adequate sleep every night

Doctor's analysis

He explained, “This is an underrated piece of advice that I really like. Sleep and recovery aren't often given enough emphasis in bodybuilding. Making sure you are recovering properly helps to continue to build or at least maintain muscle mass. People who are sleep deprived tend to end up eating more.” Moreover, he also shared that staying up more means also feeling hungry.

Score



The doctor gave it a thumbs up with one point because it is an underrated tip.

6. Calorie intake

Calorie deficit is about consuming fewer calories and burning more calories.(Shutterstock)

Chat GPT's response

Keep track of your calorie intake and aim to eat fewer calories than you burn

Doctor's analysis



“Creating a calorie deficit is crucial for weight loss, and both parts of the statement are important. Keeping track of your calorie deficit is important because it gives an idea of the calorie density of different foods that you eat," he said. Further, the doctor suggested setting up a food diary to track calories. And the calories burned should be more than the calories consumed, and he added that 0.5 to 1.5 per cent of body weight to be lost per week.

Score

It was the most important tip of all, so it got one point.

7. No overeating

Chat GPT's response

Avoid overeating and opt for smaller, more frequent meals

Doctor's analysis

He clarified,“This is a tricky one. I like the first part where you don't overeat. That is, if you are trying to lose weight, you should definitely stop eating a meal when you feel full. But I don't necessarily agree with the second part opens up a can of worms with the intermittent fasting and meal frequency debate, and starts to get more into individual factors."

Score

He disagreed with this tip, giving it 0 points, as it largely depends on individual preference. For optimal muscle growth and retention, he recommended eating four to six meals per day. However, if intermittent fasting helps you stay within your calorie limit and fat loss is your primary goal, that can also work.

8. Reduce stress

Meditation helps calm down mind.(Shutterstock)

Chat GPT's response

Reduce stress through activities like meditation, yoga or exercise.

Doctor's analysis

The doctor approved it as he believed that reducing stress is important for bodybuilding. He added, “Controlling stress is a component of recovery and from pure weight loss perspective often when people are stressed, they end up eating more.”

Score

Since keeping stress in check helps to reduce weight, he agreed with it and gave it one point.

9. HIIT

HIIT is highly intense cardio.(Shutterstock)

Chat GPT's response

Incorporate high-intensity interval training (HIIT) into your workout routine for maximum calorie burn.

Doctor's analysis

“Cardio is just another way to increase calorie deficit, in other words, increasing calorie out portion in your calorie equation. In general, I recommend increasing the amount of cardio you have in your routine, at least beyond the level that is aiming for at least 150 minutes per week. ” He further warned that if you go overdo cardio, recovery takes more time and can also interfere with hypertrophy. For HIIT, the doctor mentioned that while it burns more, it is also very easily fatiguing.

Score

While the point was good but cardio is more nuanced, making the doctor rate it zero. He addressed the common misconception that one requires cardio to lose weight. It is not all that true.

10. Being consistent

Chat GPT's response

Stay consistent with your diet and exercise routine to see long-term results.

Doctor's analysis

He lauded the last tip as a great one, noting that consistency and sustainability are crucial for body building , especially from a fat loss perspective.

Score

He agreed with the last point as consistency is key, not a short-term aggressive approach to diet and exercise.

The doctor rated ChatGPT 7 out of 10 and shared that he was impressed with some of the tips. The points he disagreed with were more nuanced, indicating the value of human expertise, especially in areas where AI still lacks context, personalization, and real-world experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.