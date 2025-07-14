Swiss woman uses AI to lose 7 kg: 'Instead of complicated apps I just sent a voice message to ChatGPT each morning'

Cristina Gheiceanu, a Swiss content creator who ‘lost 7 kg using ChatGPT’, shared her success story on Instagram in a May 15 post. She revealed that she sent daily voice notes to ChatGPT detailing her meals and calorie limits. Cristina said she found this method simple and effective, allowing her to track her food intake and stay consistent without feeling burdened by traditional dieting. Also read | How to lose weight using AI? Woman says she lost 15 kg with 4 prompts that helped her go from 100 to 83 kg Cristina Gheiceanu shared details of her weight loss journey using ChatGPT on Instagram. (Instagram/ Cristina Gheiceanu)

Determine your calorie deficit

In her post, titled 'How I lost 7 kg with ChatGPT', Cristina gave a glimpse of what her body looked like 5 months ago. In the video, she 'showed exactly' how she used the AI-powered tool to help her her decide her breakfast, keeping her weight loss goals in mind.

She said, “I just start my day with a voice note: 'Hey it is a new day, let's start with 1900 calories'. Then I say what I ate. Because I have been using it for a while, ChatGPT already knows the yoghurt I use, and the protein, fibre, calories it has. When I first started, I had to tell those things, but now ChatGPT remembers.”

Cristina added, “Honestly, it made the whole process feel easy. No calorie counting in my head, no stress – and when I hit my number (daily calorie intake), I just stop. It never felt like a diet, and that is what made it work.”

Track your food intake

Cristina wrote in her caption, “At first, ChatGPT helped me figure out my calorie deficit and maintenance level, because you will need a calorie deficit if you want to lose weight. But what really changed everything was using it for daily tracking. Instead of using complicated apps, I just sent a voice message to ChatGPT each morning: what I ate, how many calories I wanted to eat that day — and it did all the work.”

Sharing her experience, she added, “In the beginning, I had to tell it the calories, protein, and fibre in the foods I use. Next time it remembered everything, so I was just telling it to add my yoghurt or my bread. It knew how many calories or protein are in that yoghurt or bread. I kept using the same chat, so it became faster and easier every day. The best part? I asked for everything in a table — so I could clearly see my calories, protein, and fibre at a glance. And if I was missing something, I’d just send a photo of my fridge and get suggestions. It made tracking simple, intuitive, and enjoyable. I eat intuitively, so I don’t use it so often, but in the calorie deficit and first month of maintenance, it made all the difference.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.