How to lose weight using AI? Woman says she lost 15 kg with 4 prompts that helped her go from 100 to 83 kg

The internet's abuzz with ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli-style image generator. People are also using other AI platforms to create the images. However, that's not all AI can do. Did you know that it can also help you lose weight? Per Instagram user Diamond Okoh-Chukwuma, she used AI to shed almost 34 pounds, approximately 15 kg. Here's how she did it. How to lose weight using AI? Find out how a woman lost 15 kg with the help of AI. (Pexels)

How to lose weight using AI?

On March 13, Okoh shared a video with the title, “I lost 34 pounds (15 kg) using AI…went from almost 220 lbs (100 kg) to 183 lbs (83 kg) by using these copilot prompts.” Per the Instagram user, she used Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, to devise a plan that helped her shed kilos. She also shared the prompts she used to aid her weight loss journey.

Here are the prompts Okoh used:

Prompt 1

Per the Instagram user, she wrote on Copilot, “Hi, I am (insert age), I weigh (insert weight ), I have a ( insert exercise lifestyle ranging from sedentary to very active), I am a ( insert gender) and I am (insert height). Calculate my TDEE.” For the uninitiated, TDEE is the total daily energy expenditure.

She explained, “To lose weight without starving myself or being miserable, I first needed to know my TDEE, which stands for total daily energy expenditure. So, I used this AI prompt in Copilot to get it. At the time, my TDEE was around 2k (I am 6ft tall).”

Prompt 2

Here's another example of the prompt Okoh used to determine the calories she should be consuming depending on her TDEE: “Using my TDEE, how many calories do I need to take in each day to stay in a calorie deficit without starving myself.” According to her, she learnt that she only ‘needed to eat 500 to 200 calories less than her TDEE to lose weight’.

Prompt 3

“Based on what I just shared with you, how many grams of protein do I need to eat daily to build muscle as I am starting my weight loss journey and need to lose fat while gaining muscle,” Okoh wrote, sharing another example of the prompt she used to determine her protein intake to build muscle while losing fat.

Per the Instagram user, she wanted to lose weight without ‘having her skin sag’. This meant she had to build muscle. “Apparently, protein helps you lose fat without losing muscle…this prompt helped me learn the grams of protein I needed to eat daily,” she explained.

Prompt 4

The last prompt Okoh used on Copilot helped her find out her water intake. “How much water I should be drinking because I wanted to stay full through the day,” she wrote. “Protein and water help with staying full and reduce sugar/carb cravings, which are essential for weight loss. I got 2-3L, which was around 5 (0.5l of a water bottle),” she added.

Lastly, Okoh also shared the 3 things one should remember if they are on a weight loss journey:

Eating in a calorie deficit means 500-200 less than your TDEE, not 1000 calories a day.

Eating the right grams of protein and drinking the right little of water daily will keep you full.

Walking 30 minutes in the morning and night is a great form of exercise to start weight loss.

Sleep and rest are essential for tummy fat and weight loss, due to a reduction in cortisol production.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.