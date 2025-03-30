Is blending fruits good for your health compared to juicing? Doctor reveals why: ‘Juicing can deprive you of…’

Grabbing that glass of orange juice first thing in the morning has been the go-to breakfast choice for many. However, recently, we have learned that juices may not be the healthiest choice. But it seems blending, instead of juicing, may be the key to fully consuming the nutrients in fruits. Doctor explains why blending fruits is better for your health. (Pexels)

Also Read | Looking for a superseed for good gut health? Choose chia seeds as doctor shares its all-rounder benefits

In a video shared on Instagram on March 27, Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and health content creator, discussed whether blending fruit is bad for your health. Per the expert, blending is a better option as it carries many benefits. Let's learn more about them.

‘Fibre can survive your blender…’

The video begins with Dr Karan Rajan asking the important question, ‘Is blending fruit actually good for you, or does it destroy the fibre and the nutrients?’ Per Dr Rajan, blending just takes care of the first step of the digestive process - Chewing. “If fibre can survive your stomach acids and intestines, it can survive 30 seconds in a blender,” he said. Additionally, the cell wall structure and fibres of plants are largely preserved when they're blended.

The type of fruit matters

According to Dr Rajan, the type of fruit you use while making your smoothie also matters. He explained, “Depending on the type of fruit you use in your smoothie can actually unlock or release more nutrients, making it more available to the bodies - [it] could be the result of the fibre, fats, proteins, and phytonutrients being released from the seeds when they're blended.”

He added, “Whereas when we eat these seeded fruits as whole, the seeds remain intact.”

Other benefits of blending

But these are not the only benefits of blending. The process also makes it easier for you to consume large quantities of fruit and vegetables in one sitting. “This is especially beneficial for those who struggle to consume their daily recommended amount of fruits or vegetables or those who have trouble chewing,” he explained.

In the end, Dr Rajan warned that though blending is ‘absolutely fine’, juicing, on the other hand, can often ‘deprive you of most of the pulp and the fibre’. “It's not a big deal once in a while, but if you're diabetic, then removing the fruit's fibre allows the fruit juice's fructose to be absorbed more quickly, allowing for more spikes in blood glucose,” he explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.