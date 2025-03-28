Are you always stressed? Expert shares how your gut health may be silently paying the price

Stress is assumed to be a byproduct of a hectic lifestyle, work-life balance challenges, exam preparation, interpersonal conflicts, environmental factors, and more. More often than not, stress is linked to an external stimuli- a tense situation that the individual is exposed to for prolonged periods. But stress also happens because of your gut health. This connection of gut health influencing mood is called the gut-brain axis. Stress can cause gut issues like indigestion.(Shutterstock)

In fact, it’s a two-way connection; if your gut is upset, your mood turns sour, and when you're tense, your gut health worsens. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debojyoti Dhar, Co-Founder and Director of Business Development and Innovation at Leucine Rich Bio, explained how the gut-brain axis works, and along with it, he shared signs of stress affecting your gut and how to strengthen your gut system.

How does gut-brain axis work?

Keep your gut healthy to steer clear of blue moods.(Pixabay.)

Dr Dhar shared the mechanism of the gut system and how it affects mental wellbeing when disrupted:

The gut consists of the enteric nervous system (ENS) that can act independently of the brain and the spinal cord. The bidirectional “gut-brain axis” communication is known to involve neural (Vagus nerve and enteric nervous system), immune (cytokine), and endocrine (cortisol and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal, or HPA axis) pathways. If there is stress, the person switches into the fight-or-flight mode, where survival is the priority over digestion, causing alterations in gut motility, enzyme production, and gut bacteria composition.

Studies have found a disturbed gut microbiome to be associated with higher inflammation and decreased production of neurotransmitters such as serotonin (happy hormone). Over 90% of serotonin is synthesized in the gut, highlighting that gut health can indeed affect one's emotional health.

Signs that stress is affecting your gut health

Bloating feels like a heaviness and tightness around the stomach, causing discomfort. (Shutterstock)

Ever wondered why, even after eating everything right and healthy, your stomach is always upset? Stress may be one of the reasons, as Dr Dhar pointed out; it actively alters gut composition, disrupting the balance of the gut microbiome. Still unsure whether your gut discomfort is caused by stress?

Dr Dhar shared some signs that show signs of how stress influences your gut:

1. Bloating and gas: It is caused by motility changes, which can lead to food moving too fast or too slowly through your digestive tract.

2. Diarrhea or constipation: An imbalance in gut bacteria and altered intestinal function may lead to irregular bowel movements.

3. Heartburn or acid reflux: Stress can trigger extensive stomach acid production, thus causing discomfort.

4. Food intolerances: A weakened gut lining can increase sensitivity to certain foods.

5. Low energy levels and brain fog: Poor gut health results in an inefficient absorption of nutrients, which can lead to fatigue and difficulty concentrating.

6. Increased anxiety and mood swings: Gut bacterial imbalance would thus deprive neurotransmitters such as serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine, all of which have been greatly affected by moods and emotional resilience.

ALSO READ: Struggling with constipation and poor gut health? Doctor shares 3 seeds to add to your diet

How to strengthen gut health?

Meditation is one of the effective ways to combat stress.(Shutterstock)

Gut health and mood have a classic ‘who comes first, the chicken or the egg’ situation, but one thing is irrefutable: there is a strong bidirectional link between them.

To solve gut and mood problems, Dr Dhar shared some tips that span dietary changes and stress management:

1. Gut-healthy dietary changes

Eat more fibre: Whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables nourish beneficial gut microbes.

Whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables nourish beneficial gut microbes. Add fermented foods in diet: Yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kefir all add additional probiotics to the gut and support gut balance.

Yogurt, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kefir all add additional probiotics to the gut and support gut balance. Reduce processed foods and sugars: Most harmful bacteria thrive on ultra-processed foods and promote inflammation.

Most harmful bacteria thrive on ultra-processed foods and promote inflammation. Hydrate: Ample water ensures digestion is running smoothly and keeps a healthy lining of the gut.

2. Stress management

Mindfulness and meditation: Both of these revive the functioning of the vagus nerve by reducing inflammation and calming down the gut.

Both of these revive the functioning of the vagus nerve by reducing inflammation and calming down the gut. Regular exercise: It enhances motility in the gut and facilitates a balanced microbiome.

It enhances motility in the gut and facilitates a balanced microbiome. Focusing on sleep: Sleep deprivation disturbs the gut bacteria, making the body susceptible to stress.

Sleep deprivation disturbs the gut bacteria, making the body susceptible to stress. ALSO READ: Stress management strategies for a healthier brain and work-life balance

Furthermore, Dr Dhar mentioned that the latest advancements in gut health testing and technology are unique. “Gut dysbiosis,” or alterations of gut microbiota, has been found in anxiety and depression conditions. It is now possible to analyze gut health through stool testing in modern microbiome research, which helps determine the microbiome profile of the gut, which can then guide the foods and lifestyle modifications needed for a healthy microbiome and, thus, a healthy gut.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.