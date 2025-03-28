Tired of chronic constipation? Doctor reveals 3 seeds to add to your diet for a healthier gut

Stressed about your persistent constipation over days? It's not only painful but also keeps you in a constant state of discomfort throughout the day. When you are constipated, your thoughts are occupied with your disrupted bowel movements, affecting your daily work. It's time you take back control of your day and health with the help of some simple dietary changes. Constipation is a sign of poor gut health. Constipation is very stressful.(Freepik)

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi, who frequently posts nutrition tips for gut care, shared on 26 March 3 seeds that can transform your gut health and prevent common problems like constipation. Dr Sethi said that he usually recommended these seeds to his patients.

Superseeds are regarded as the powerhouse, packed with nutritional goodness, from minerals like magnesium to gut friendly fiber. More and more seeds are being added to diets for an all rounder benefits.

Dr Sethi listed out the gut benefits for each of the seeds:

Black sesame

Black sesame is an underrated seed on this list, receiving less buzz on social media compared to the others. But don't be so quick to dismiss it, as black sesame has ample benefits for your struggling gut health.

Dr Sethi explained, “The fiber in sesame seeds helps promote smooth bowel movement. It also contains magnesium, which relaxes intestinal muscles, improving the movement of food through the GI system. ”

Flax seeds

Flax seeds come with all-in-one benefits, going beyond gut health. Doctor pointed out hormone regulation as one of its proven benefits.

Dr Sethi said, “Flax seeds are rich in fiber as well. On top of it, the lignans in flax seeds also help balance hormones and their omega 3 fatty acids, reduce gut inflammation, promoting a healthier GI system.”

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a fan favourite and have become ubiquitous in weight loss diets, appearing in everything from smoothies to puddings. They may be tiny, but they can absorb huge water content.

Dr Sethi added, “These seeds can absorb up to 12 times their weight in water and form a gel like consistency which can help you get excellent BMs (bowel movements)."

