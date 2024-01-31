Wholesome delights: 4 delicious flaxseed recipes for health-conscious foodies

Incorporating flaxseed into our regular diet could have numerous health benefits due to its high nutritional content. These tiny seeds are full of fibre, rich in omega-3 fatty acids and have antioxidant properties that are essential for our overall health. They can also lower blood pressure and help improve cholesterol levels. However many people find that eating these seeds raw isn't very enjoyable. Well don't worry, we're here to help. Our special recipe guide includes everything from filling breakfast dishes to satisfying snacks that will not only enhance your cooking but also provide an easy way to add important nutrients to your diet. Whether you're looking for a guilt-free indulgence or a substantial morning boost, these flaxseed recipes offer the ideal blend of health and flavour. (Also read: 8 delicious sesame seed sweets you can make with minimal ingredients ) Dive into a world of nutrition and flavour with our collection of healthy and delicious flaxseed recipes. (Freepik)

Scrumptious and Nutritious Flaxseeds Recipes

1. Flaxseed raita

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1 cup thickly grated bottle gourd (doodhi / lauki)

1 cup fresh beaten low-fat curds (dahi)

1/2 cup finely chopped mint leaves (pudina) leaves

1/4 tsp roasted cumin seeds (jeera)

1/4 tsp black salt (sanchal)

1/2 tsp sugar

1 1/2 tbsp roasted and coarsely ground flax seeds

salt to taste

Method:

1. Combine the bottle gourd with ¼ cup of water in a deep pan and mix well. Cover and cook on a medium flame for 4 to 5 minutes or till all the water evaporates. Keep aside to cool.

2. Combine all the ingredients, including the cooked bottle gourd in a deep bowl and mix well.

3. Refrigerate the flax seed raita for at least 1 hour.

4. Serve the flax seed raita chilled.

2. Flaxseeds laddoo

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

1 cup flax seeds

1½ cups chopped jaggery

½ cup raw peanuts

½ cup almonds

½ cup grated dried coconut

½ cup oats

¼ cup white sesame seeds

2 tbsps black sesame seeds

2 tbsps garden cress (aliv) seeds

1 tsp green cardamom powder

1 tsp nutmeg powder

Ghee for greasing

Method:

1. Heat a nonstick pan, add jaggery and ¼ cup water, cook till jaggery reaches 1 string consistency.

2. Dry roast flax seeds on medium heat for 1-2 minutes and set aside in a plate to cool down. In the same pan dry roast raw peanuts for 2-3 minutes, set aside to cool down.

3. Dry roast almonds on medium heat for 2-3 minutes and set aside to cool down.

4. Dry roast dried coconut and oats for 1-2 minutes and set aside to cool down.

5. Dry roast white sesame seeds, black sesame seeds and aliv together for 1-2 minutes, set aside in a bowl.

6. Transfer the flax seeds mixture in a blender jar and grind to coarse powder.

7. Add the ground flax seeds mixture to sesame seeds mixture. Add green cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and jaggery syrup and mix well.

8. Grease your palms with ghee, divide the mixture into equal portions and shape into roundels while the mixture is still hot.

9. Allow to cool and store in airtight container or serve.

3. Flaxseeds spinach paratha

(Recipe by Chef Harpal Sokhi)

Ingredients:

Flax seeds – 1/4 cup

Spinach shredded – 1 small bunch

Whole wheat flour (atta) – 1½ cups + for dusting

Coriander seeds – 1/2 cup

Fennel seeds (saunf) – 2 teaspoons

Cumin seeds – 1/4 cup

Dried red chillies – 2-3 no

Black peppercorns – 10-12 no

Cloves – 2-4 no

Green chillies finely chopped – 1-2 no

Onion finely chopped – 1 small

Carom seeds (ajwain) – 1 teaspoon

Garam masala powder – 1 tablespoon

Red chilli powder – 1/2 tablespoon

Black salt (kala namak) – 1/2 tablespoon

Dried mango powder – 1 teaspoon

Turmeric powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Yogurt – 1/2 cup

Oil – 1 tbsp + for drizzling and basting

Method:

1. Dry-roast flax seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chillies, black peppercorns and cloves in a non-stick pan till fragrant.

2. Coarsely grind the roasted spices.

3. Take flour on the worktop. Add spinach, green chillies, onion, carom seeds, garam masala powder, chilli powder, black salt, dried mango powder, turmeric powder, salt and ground spices.

4. Make a cavity in the centre, add yogurt and knead into a dough. Sprinkle some water and knead. Add 1 tbsp oil and knead into a soft dough. Transfer into a bowl.

5. Heat a non-stick tawa.

6. Divide the dough into equal portions. Dust the worktop with some flour and roll out each portion into a thin disc. Drizzle some oil on top of each disc, dust some flour and fold from all 4 sides to make a square.

7. Dust some flour on top of each square portion and roll out to make a thin square parantha.

8. Roast each parantha on hot tawa till golden from both sides, basting with some oil.

9. Serve hot.

4. Zucchini and flaxseed muffins

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups grated zucchini (unpeeled)

1/2 cup flax seeds powder (alsi)

1 3/4 cups plain flour (maida)

1 cup brown sugar

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon (dalchini) powder

3/4 cup milk

1 egg

5 tbsp mashed banana

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

1. Combine the plain flour, flax seeds powder, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon powder in a deep bowl and mix well.

2. Add the milk, egg, bananas, vanilla essence, zucchini and mix well using a spatula. Keep aside.

3. Grease the muffin tray and pour equal quantities into 12 cavities of the muffin tray.

4. Bake in a preheated oven at 180ºc (360ºf) for 25 minutes.

5. Serve warm.