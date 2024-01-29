8 delicious sesame seed sweets you can make with minimal ingredients

Sesame seeds or Til being high in fibre and warming in nature is a popular addition to winter diets, be it crunchy Gajak or flavoursome laddoos. Sesame seeds support digestive health, boost immunity and enhance bone health due to their amazing micronutrient content. Sesame seeds are also a good source of healthy fats that are recommended for a robust heart health. Til seeds are a storehouse of iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, and phosphorus. These minerals play a crucial role in maintaining overall health, supporting bone strength, and preventing deficiencies. They also contain zinc, which is essential for immune function. Sesame seeds are also a good source of dietary fibre and help maintain regular bowel movements. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 33: Eating sesame seeds can lower cholesterol, manage diabetes; know all benefits) Sesame seeds are also a good source of healthy fats that are recommended for a robust heart health. (Freepik)

Abhilasha V Chief Clinical Nutritionist & HOD- Cloudnine Group of hospitals, Bengaluru shares 8 delicious ways to satisfy your sweet tooth with desserts made of sesame seeds.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Incorporating sesame seeds into meals or snacks can be done by sprinkling them on salads, yoghurt, or adding them to smoothies. Sesame seed-based snacks or dishes, such as tahini (sesame paste) or sesame seed bars, can also be included in a balanced diet," says Abhilasha V, as she shares Til recipes for sweet cravings during winter.

SESAME SEEDS SWEEETS TO MAKE DURING WINTER

1. Sesame Seed Laddoo

Ingredients: Sesame seeds, jaggery, ghee

Instructions: Roast sesame seeds, mix with melted jaggery and ghee, shape into laddoos. Takes about 20 minutes.

2. Sesame Halwa

Ingredients: Sesame seeds, ghee, sugar, water

Instructions: Roast sesame seeds, make a sugar syrup, mix with sesame and ghee, cook until thick. Takes about 30 minutes.

3. Sesame Seed Cookies

Ingredients: Sesame seeds, flour, butter, sugar

Instructions: Combine ingredients, shape into cookies, bake until golden. Takes around 25 minutes.

4. Sesame Seed Rice Pudding

Ingredients: Sesame seeds, rice, milk, sugar

Instructions: Cook rice in milk, add sugar, mix in roasted sesame seeds. Takes about 40 minutes.

5. Sesame Seed Barfi

Ingredients: Sesame seeds, khoya (reduced milk), sugar, cardamom

Instructions: Roast sesame seeds, mix with khoya, sugar, and cardamom, set in a tray, and cut into squares. Takes about 25 minutes.

6. Sesame Seed and Coconut Laddoo

Ingredients: Sesame seeds, grated coconut, condensed milk

Instructions: Roast sesame seeds, mix with grated coconut and condensed milk, shape into laddus. Takes around 20 minutes.

7. Sesame Seed and Date Balls

Ingredients: Sesame seeds, dates, nuts (optional).

Instructions: Blend dates, mix with roasted sesame seeds and nuts, shape into balls. No cooking required.

8. Sesame Seed and Honey Energy Bars

Ingredients: Sesame seeds, honey, nuts, dried fruits

Instructions: Mix sesame seeds, honey, nuts, and dried fruits, press into a tray, chill, and cut into bars. Takes about 15 minutes.