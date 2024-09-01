Constipation is not merely a slight annoyance in your everyday life; if ignored, it may increase the likelihood of a heart attack. Continue reading to discover how persistent constipation can contribute to this serious health issue. Constipation could be a heart attack waiting to happen: Symptoms to watch out for, prevention tips (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Given that constipation is a common problem faced by many, Dr Aniket Mule, Consultant - Internal Medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, shared, “If you are someone who faces difficulty in passing stool then you should be aware of the increasing risk of heart problems, especially heart attack. While constipation is often overlooked as a minor inconvenience, it possesses potential risk factors in elevating heart diseases. When your body struggles to induce regular bowel movements, it increases intra-abdominal pressure. This excessive stress on your abdominal area can not only affect your digestive tract but also trigger blood pressure and heart rate- major factors known to contribute to cardiovascular diseases.”

How does chronic constipation lead to heart problems?

The straining on the heart and increased pressure: The pressure on the heart and the abdomen rises when the person with chronic constipation tries to strain to induce bowel movements. This excessive pressure can significantly reduce blood flow reaching the heart making it challenging for the heart to pump effectively.

Reduced blood flow: Straining for an extended period can lead to a condition called the Valsalva maneuver (reduced blood flow), where the person tries to hold their breath and strains. This can allegedly reduce the blood flow to the brain and the heart while elevating the risk of arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats) and heart attacks.

Increased risk in people with heart diseases: Those with pre-existing heart diseases should be cautious as straining from constipation can put excessive stress on your heart. Over time it can further lead to severe complications like hypertension, heart attacks, strokes, heart valve diseases, arrhythmia, angina, and heart failure.

Stimulates the vagus nerve: Straining while passing stool can potentially stimulate the vagus nerve. This nerve is responsible for controlling your heart rate. Overstimulation of the vagus nerve can cause a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure leading to dizziness, nausea and even heart attack.

Poor lifestyle choices: Your lifestyle choices can contribute to the early onset of constipation. Poor dietary habits like eating processed, packaged, junk food that contains heaps of sodium, added sugar, preservatives, additives, spices, and artificial colouring can lead to one experiencing constipation problems. This can also elevate the risk of heart disease.

Symptoms to watch for

• Infrequent bowel movements

• A tight squeezing pain in the chest especially during or after straining.

• Irregular heartbeats feeling as if your heart is racing.

• Feeling unusually tired even after taking necessary rest.

• Swelling in the legs or ankle results in restricted mobility.

• Frequently coughing especially while lying down.

• Feeling dizzy due to sudden drop in blood pressure levels or heartbeat.

Prevention tips

Dr Aniket Mule advised, “One needs to take proactive measures to manage constipation while reducing the risk of heart attack. Changing your dietary habits like eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, lentils, and legumes can be beneficial. Ensure that you stay hydrated and drink at least 1 to 2 liters of water per day to soften your stools. Engaging in physical activities and exercises for more than 45 minutes can be helpful in stimulating bowel movement while keeping your heart healthy. Consult your doctor if your constipation starts to negatively affect your day-to-day lifestyle. He/she can suggest your certain medications and stool softners to make it easier to pass stool.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.