Nutritionist says ‘eat these 4 foods if you want to heal your gut and make it healthier’: Coffee to…

Your gut health is as important as your physical and mental health. Why? Because it impacts your overall wellbeing as one of its most important functions is to break down the foods you eat and absorb the nutrients that support your body's functions. Recently, the importance of the gut to our overall health has become a topic of increasing research, with experts stressing that good gut health is important to support the function of every organ in our body. Check out the 4 foods you need to eat to improve your gut health.

In a video - titled ‘Foods to fix your gut’ - shared by nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, who goes by @fries.to.fit on Instagram, the health expert shared the 4 foods you should be eating if you want to heal your gut health. She posted the video on March 21 and said, “There are many more foods that are highly effective in improving Gut health but these are some easy and quick options available that home that can help you fix the Gut.”

4 foods that can heal your gut

According to Deepshikha, if you want to heal your gut and make it healthier, you should be eating the four food items she suggested.

1. Curd

The first item the nutritionist suggested to eat in the video is curd or yoghurt. Per Deepshika, you should consume it because both are ‘rich in lactobacillus bacteria’. It helps improve your gut health and is a source of probiotics.

For the uninitiated, according to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), lactobacilli are members of the lactic acid bacteria, a broadly defined group characterized by the formation of lactic acid as a sole or main end product of carbohydrate metabolism.

2. Good fats

Consuming good-quality fat is another way to heal your gut. Per the nutritionist, it could be nuts and seeds or olive oil as well. “They actually strengthen the gut wall and will also reduce inflammation too,” she said.

3. Veggies and high-fibre diet

The third food the nutritionist suggested in her video is vegetables and consuming a high-fibre diet. According to her, fibre is your gut's best friend, and it actually feeds the good gut bacteria, improving your gut health.

4. Coffee

A cup of black coffee is another item that should be on your list if your aim is to health your gut. “Black coffee is rich in polyphenols that will actually improve your gut health and strengthen it as well,” Deepshikha said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.