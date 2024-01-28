Ayurveda expert on why people with diabetes should avoid curd and white salt

There are certain foods that people with diabetes are advised not to consume like simple carbs, beverages with added sugar, packaged foods and deep-fried foods among many others, as they raise risk of elevated sugar levels and can cause several health complications in long run. However, there are certain food items that may not lead to sugar spikes, but can lead to poor insulin sensitivity, increase in cholesterol and slow down the metabolism. An Ayurveda expert in her recent Instagram post talks about three foods that people with diabetes should avoid to prevent long-term complications. (Also read | Ancient Wisdom Part 33: Eating sesame seeds can lower cholesterol, manage diabetes; know all benefits) There are certain food items that may not lead to sugar spikes, but can lead to poor insulin sensitivity, increase in cholesterol and slow down the metabolism(Images bazaar)

"Just because these foods are bad for diabetes doesn’t mean you can never eat them. You can consume them occasionally in moderation. It is not just a random list of foods but it is specifically mentioned in ayurvedic classics to avoid these foods for people with diabetes/insulin resistance," says Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya.

1. Curd

Talking about curd, Dr Savaliya says it can increase kapha dosha in the body, making one gain more weight and slowing down the metabolism. Curd as per the Ayurveda expert can also impact nutrient absorption and increase cholesterol levels.

"According to Ayurveda, curd is heating in nature and not cooling as people believe it. It is also heavy (guru) to digest and slimy (sticky) in nature. It increases kapha dosha in body. When kapha increases, you gain more weight, your metabolism gets poor, and you become lazy) Kapha also blocks your channels which can lead to poor absorption of nutrition (nutrition deficiency) and even increase cholesterol and triglycerides. So, it’s best to avoid curd for people with diabetes, obesity, cholesterol and poor insulin sensitivity. Instead of curd, buttermilk, which is prepared with more water, can be consumed occasionally," says the Ayurveda expert.

2. White salt

Dr Savaliya says that while white salt doesn't directly lead to sugar spikes, it can increase risk of blood pressure for people with diabetes which could further cause heart complications, kidney disease or stroke.

"People with diabetes are more likely to be affected by high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and other diabetes complications. Salt intake doesn’t affect blood sugar. But limiting salt or switching to rock salt/Himalayan pink salt can definitely help you prevent or control high blood pressure, heart disease and other diabetic complications," says the expert.

3. Jaggery

While jaggery is considered a safer alternative as compared to sugar for diabetics, Dr Savaliya says it can still cause sugar spikes.

"We all know sugar should be avoided but did you know that consuming jaggery in similar or greater quantities than sugar can still lead to sugar spikes making it an unhealthy alternative for diabetics? Yes, that's true. Jaggery is 100% healthier than sugar because unlike sugar, jaggery is made with natural process without chemicals and is nutrition rich. So, you must consume jaggery, it is important to do so in moderation (and do not overeat)," she says.