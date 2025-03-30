Eid 2025: 15 Ghibli-style Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak images to wish your loved ones and celebrate the joyous festival

Eid 2025: Eid, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr, is a joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims around the world each year. As the internet lights up with stunning Studio Ghibli-style artwork generated using ChatGPT’s new Text-to-Image feature, we’ve gathered a collection of breathtaking Ghibli-inspired Eid Mubarak images. Share these beautifully curated visuals with your loved ones to spread festive cheer on this special day! Eid 2025: Here are stunning Ghibli-style images to wish Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak to your loved ones. (ChatGPT)

Eid 2025: Ghibli images to wish Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak

Eid Mubarak 2025. (X/@@life_akram)

Eid Mubarak 2025. (X/@AD_GQ)

Eid Mubarak 2025. (X/@DubaiCulture)

Eid Mubarak 2025.(X/@TrueHeadlines1)

Eid Mubarak 2025. (X/@DubaiCulture)

Eid Mubarak 2025. (X/@DubaiCulture)

Eid Mubarak 2025. (X/@DubaiCulture)

Eid 2025: When is Eid-ul-Fitr?

Muslims around the globe celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr after the month of Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, ends. It is not just a religious event but a global celebration of unity, gratitude, and generosity. This year, Ramadan began in India on Sunday, March 2, following the sighting of the crescent moon on March 1. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the holy month commenced a day earlier on March 1.

Therefore, if the crescent is seen on March 30, Eid will fall on March 31 for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries. Meanwhile, since Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Middle Eastern countries sighted the Shawwal crescent on March 29, Eid is being celebrated on March 30.

Eid 2025: All you need to know about Eid?

Eid-al-Fitr means "Festival of breaking the fast". It also marks the Prophet's triumph in the Battle of Badr. On this day, people wear new clothes, prepare delicacies, do charity work, and wish their family and friends Eid Mubarak. They break the Roza with a delicious meal. Muslims believe the month-long fasting during Ramadan brings prosperity, harmony, and peace. They refrain from any negative thoughts during this period.

Meanwhile, the delectable dishes prepared during Eid are Biryani, Haleem, Nihari, kebabs and Seviyan. Additionally, children receive gifts and money from elders, called Eidi.

Note to readers: This story contains AI-generated elements.