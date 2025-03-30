Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Shawwal 1446 AH crescent sighted in Lucknow, Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on March 31
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and its exact date is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. The tradition of moon sighting remains a cherished practice, with Muslim families and religious leaders gazing at the sky or using binoculars, telescopes (and even AI-powered drones like those used by UAE this time) to confirm the appearance of the new or crescent moon. Once spotted, the joyous news spreads rapidly through media outlets, mosques and community organisations, signalling the arrival of Eid.
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The Islamic calendar follows the moon hence, Eid-ul-Fitr moves approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year, gradually shifting across different seasons over time. This variation means that Muslims across the globe may celebrate on different days, adding to the festival’s dynamic and diverse nature....Read More
Eid-ul-Fitr is not just about celebration; it marks the culmination of a month of deep spiritual devotion as throughout Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink and worldly distractions while dedicating themselves to prayer, self-reflection and acts of kindness. The final nights of Ramadan hold special significance, especially Laylatul Qadr (often referred to as the Night of Power) that is believed to be the holiest night of the year.
Beyond fasting, Ramadan is a time of giving hence, Muslims contribute to charitable causes by offering Zakat (mandatory almsgiving) and Sadaqah (voluntary charity) to support the less fortunate, reinforcing the values of generosity and compassion that are central to Islam. With the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the air is filled with excitement.
While the anticipation around sighting of the crescent moon in the night sky builds up in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom and some other countries in the Middle East and West have already marked the end of Ramadan. Millions of Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate one of Islam’s most joyous and sacred festivals—Eid-ul-Fitr.
This festival, often called the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, brings a sense of renewal, gratitude and togetherness, making it a time of deep spiritual and communal significance. However, the date of Eid can vary from country to country, as lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long.
The day begins with special prayers at mosques, where worshippers gather in new or freshly ironed attires, exchanging warm greetings of "Eid Mubarak!" The spirit of generosity continues as families and friends exchange gifts, visit loved ones and share in joyous feasts.
Food plays an essential role in the celebrations, with homes brimming with an array of delicious dishes. Traditional favourites include aromatic biryani, succulent kebabs and crispy samosas, alongside sweet delights like sheer khurma (a rich vermicelli pudding) and ras malai (soft paneer dumplings in sweetened milk). These culinary delights not only satisfy the palate but also embody the warmth and hospitality of the occasion.
Eid-ul-Fitr is more than just a festival—it is a testament to faith, unity and gratitude. Whether through heartfelt prayers, acts of kindness or festive gatherings, the essence of Eid reminds us of the beauty of togetherness and the importance of giving back. As the crescent moon ushers in this day of celebration, families and communities across the globe come together to embrace the joy and blessings of Eid. Eid Mubarak!
Shawwal 1446 AH crescent sighted in Lucknow, Eid al-Fitr on March 31
Shawwal 1446 AH crescent has been sighted in Lucknow hence, Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on March 31, 2025.
Shawwal crescent NOT sighted in New Zealand, Muslims to celebrate Eid-ulFitr on April 01
The Hilal Committee of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) has officially announced that Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 1, 2025, as the Shawwal crescent was not sighted on Sunday.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited Eid release, Sikandar, leaked online hours before it hit the screens
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's highly anticipated Eid release, Sikandar, was leaked online just hours before its theatrical debut. The film, which was set to hit cinemas on Sunday, March 30, 2025, reportedly surfaced on various websites late Saturday night before authorities took action to remove the pirated copies.
The source of the leak remains unknown and investigations are underway. Reports suggest that the filmmakers have approached the police to track down those responsible.
Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus. The film features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi. Despite the setback, the film officially released in theatres on March 30, with fans flocking to catch the action-packed entertainer.
Pre-Eid skincare tips by expert to treat sun-exposed skin before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
In an interview with Tapatrisha Das of HT Lifestyle, Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, Aesthetic Expert and Founder of Keraderm Clinics said, "As Eid celebrations are nearing, many of us are eager to look and feel our best. But the scorching heat and the harsh summer sun can leave our skin feeling dry, dull, and damaged."
The cosmetologist further shared a few tips to treat sun-exposed skin to look your best during Eid celebrations -
- Hydrate from inside out: Drinking plenty of water is essential to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day, and consider incorporating hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers into your diet.
- Exfoliate and brighten: Exfoliating helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, leaving your skin feeling smooth and looking brighter. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub.
- Soothe and calm: Sun-exposed skin can be sensitive and irritated. To soothe and calm your skin, apply a cooling face mask or aloe vera gel. You can also try using a serum or moisturizer containing soothing ingredients like green tea, chamomile, or cucumber.
- Follow these prevention tips to maintain healthy skin:
- Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen.
- Seek shade and wear protective clothing.
- Avoid going out during extreme temperatures.
- Get a facial or chemical peel 2-3 days before Eid to give your skin time to recover and glow.
- Use a hydrating face mask the night before Eid to wake up with plump, radiant skin.
Hindi Urdu shayari to share on Whatsapp messages, Facebook status and Instagram story or caption on Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Hindi Urdu shayari to share online with family and friends:
- “Eid ka jashn hai mohabbat ka silsila, Har dil mein basi hai khushi ka mila.” (Eid’s celebration is a chain of love, Every heart filled with joy from above.)
- “Chand se noor barsa hai aaj, Eid ka din hai sab ke raaj.” (Light showers from the moon today, Eid is a day for all to sway.)
- “Har taraf hai khushi ka shor, Eid aayi hai lekar noor.” (Everywhere echoes the sound of glee, Eid arrived with radiant beauty.)
- “Yeh Eid ho tujhe pyari si yaad, Dil se dil tak ho khushi ki fariyaad.” (May this Eid be a sweet memory, A heartfelt plea for joy’s treasury.)
- “Eid ka chand hai mohabbat ka aaina, Har dil ko dekhaye khushi ka naya seena.” (Eid’s moon is a mirror of love, Showing every heart a joyous trove.)
What are the bank holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025? Are banks open or closed on March 31?
Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had initially declared a bank holiday on March 31, 2025 but has now revoked the decision to facilitate smooth financial transactions on the last day of the financial year.
Since March 31 marks the deadline for financial transactions for the 2024-25 fiscal year, all banks across the country will remain operational on Monday, March 31, ensuring seamless processing and accurate financial reporting.
Customers are advised to check with their respective bank branches for any further clarifications. Meanwhile, digital banking services (including banking websites, mobile apps, UPI and ATMs)will continue to function as usual. Customers can also open fixed deposits (FDs) or recurring deposits (RDs) digitally without any disruptions.
City-wise Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 namaz or prayer timings for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata and more
Expected Eid namaz time in Indian cities:
- Delhi 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Mumbai 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Jaipur 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Lucknow 6:07 AM – 12:00 PM
- Bengaluru 6:30 AM – 12:00 PM
- Agra 6:18 AM – 12:00 PM
- Hyderabad 6:24 AM – 12:00 PM
- Kolkata 5:41 AM – 12:00 PM
- Kanpur 6:09 AM – 12:00 PM
- Allahabad 6:05 AM – 12:00 PM
- Patna 5:51 AM – 12:00 PM
- Ahmedabad 6:43 AM – 12:00 PM
- Chandigarh 6:21 AM – 12:00 PM
- Kochi 6:37 AM – 12:00 PM
- Noida 6:19 AM – 12:00 PM
Post Ramadan skin reset with these 7 skincare detox tips for a fresh start after fasting month
In an interview with Tapatrisha Das of HT Lifestyle, Dr Viral Desai, Cosmetic Plastic and Hair Transplant Surgeon and Medical Director at DHI India, recommended the following post-Ramadan skincare tips:
- Hydrate: Rehydrating your skin post fasting is the first and foremost step. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water. Add hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, coconut water to replenish lost fluid and electrolytes.
- Shift to gentle cleanser: Your skin’s natural oils may be out of balance after fasting. Hence it is important to use a mild, gentle, hydrating cleanser. Opt for non-foaming, cream-based cleansers to maintain the skin. Double cleanse if you wear makeup but avoid harsh scrubbing.
- Moisturise with nourishing ingredients: After cleansing, apply a rich, hydrating moisturiser containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, glycerin, etc. this will help lock the moisture in the skin and repair its natural barrier. If skin feels extra dry, you can add serums with hyaluronic acid before moisturizer or add overnight sleep mask in your routine 1-2 times a week.
- Apply sunscreen: Since this Ramadan has come in summers, Sunscreen becomes a major part of the skin care routine. Applying sufficient sunscreen prevents dullness, tanning, hyperpigmentation. Choose a hydrating sunscreen with SPF 30 and above.
- Add vitamin C serum: If the skin looks dull, adding a vitamin c serum may help boost the radiance and also prevent environmental damage throughout the day.
- Exfoliate: If you got acne break outs, mild exfoliation with salicylic acid-based serums may help if used once a week along with hydrating moisturizers because dehydrated skin produces more sebum leading to more acne.
- Facial massage: Facial massages: start with gentle facial massages to promote blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, reducing puffiness especially around the eyes.
Security beefed up across Delhi NCR as message on X warns of 'riots, bomb blasts' during Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
A tweet on X warned the police of India's national capital to be alert during Eid on March 31 - April 1 as "some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani Muslims may cause Hindu-Muslim riots or bomb blasts in Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, Jahangirpuri".
Delhi police or UP police, who were also tagged on this post, are yet to respond to this social media warning message.
Earlier, Delhi police had stepped up its security measures for Eid celebrations and last Friday prayers in east Delhi. "We have briefed the staff of every police station in the east district to maintain law and order in the area. We will ensure that maximum staff will be on patrolling and proper pickets will be done. Police presence will be complete," an officer was cited as saying by news agency PTI in a previous report.
Security beefed up across Mumbai as message on X warns of 'riots, bomb blasts' during Eid
Security was beefed up across Mumbai after police received a warning message on social media, saying that 'Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts' might take place during Eid, on March 31 and April 1, in some particular areas.
Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti-terrorism squad and special branch are also on increased vigil. According to a report from news agency PTI, the warning was issued for areas like Dongri, wherein such acts may take place at the hands of "some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators". The post tagged the Navi Mumbai police's handle.
An official cited in the report said that the Navi Mumbai alerted Mumbai police, following which security was tightened across the financial capital and patrolling was also increased in areas like Dongri. The official noted that nothing suspicious was reported so far.
"Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti-terrorism squad and special branch are also on heightened vigil," he added.
The Navi Mumbai police also responded to the warning message, saying, "Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, please send your mobile number for further information regarding your tweet."
The cyber cell has reportedly launched a technical investigation to trace the person behind the social media post.
Hindi Urdu shayari to share as wishes online, on Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, with family and friends through WhatsApp messages or Facebook status
With Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 just around the corner, what could be a better way to express your joy and love to your dear ones than through heartfelt Hindi and Urdu shayaris? Here are some beautiful and touching ones to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social platforms:
- “Chand ki roshni se noor hai aaj, Eid mubarak ho tujhe har raaj.” (The moon’s light brings radiance today, Eid Mubarak to you in every way.)
- “Dil se dil tak hai ek paigaam, Eid ka din hai khushi ka anjaam.” (From heart to heart, a message flows, Eid is the day where happiness grows.)
- “Eid aayi hai bahaar-e-noor lekar, Har dil ko khushi ka suroor lekar.” (Eid arrived with a spring of light, Bringing every heart a joyous delight.)
- “Yeh Eid ka chand hai dilkash nazara, Mubarak ho tujhe yeh din dobara.” (This Eid moon is a captivating sight, May this day bless you with delight.)
- “Duaon mein rakha tujhe yaad, Eid mubarak ho tujhe barhaad.” (I remembered you in my prayers, Eid Mubarak with blessings in layers.)
