Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Security beefed up in Delhi NCR and Mumbai amid riots and bomb threats as Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries gear up to sight Shawwal crescent tonight to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

Eid 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The Islamic calendar follows the moon hence, Eid-ul-Fitr moves approximately 10 to 11 days earlier each year, gradually shifting across different seasons over time. This variation means that Muslims across the globe may celebrate on different days, adding to the festival’s dynamic and diverse nature....Read More

Eid-ul-Fitr is not just about celebration; it marks the culmination of a month of deep spiritual devotion as throughout Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food, drink and worldly distractions while dedicating themselves to prayer, self-reflection and acts of kindness. The final nights of Ramadan hold special significance, especially Laylatul Qadr (often referred to as the Night of Power) that is believed to be the holiest night of the year.

Beyond fasting, Ramadan is a time of giving hence, Muslims contribute to charitable causes by offering Zakat (mandatory almsgiving) and Sadaqah (voluntary charity) to support the less fortunate, reinforcing the values of generosity and compassion that are central to Islam. With the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr, the air is filled with excitement.

While the anticipation around sighting of the crescent moon in the night sky builds up in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian nations, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom and some other countries in the Middle East and West have already marked the end of Ramadan. Millions of Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate one of Islam’s most joyous and sacred festivals—Eid-ul-Fitr.

This festival, often called the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, brings a sense of renewal, gratitude and togetherness, making it a time of deep spiritual and communal significance. However, the date of Eid can vary from country to country, as lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long.

The day begins with special prayers at mosques, where worshippers gather in new or freshly ironed attires, exchanging warm greetings of "Eid Mubarak!" The spirit of generosity continues as families and friends exchange gifts, visit loved ones and share in joyous feasts.

Food plays an essential role in the celebrations, with homes brimming with an array of delicious dishes. Traditional favourites include aromatic biryani, succulent kebabs and crispy samosas, alongside sweet delights like sheer khurma (a rich vermicelli pudding) and ras malai (soft paneer dumplings in sweetened milk). These culinary delights not only satisfy the palate but also embody the warmth and hospitality of the occasion.

Eid-ul-Fitr is more than just a festival—it is a testament to faith, unity and gratitude. Whether through heartfelt prayers, acts of kindness or festive gatherings, the essence of Eid reminds us of the beauty of togetherness and the importance of giving back. As the crescent moon ushers in this day of celebration, families and communities across the globe come together to embrace the joy and blessings of Eid. Eid Mubarak!

Stay tuned for all the latest updates here!