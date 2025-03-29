Eid Mubarak, filmy style! Channel Bollywood’s best ethnic fashion moments for a festive look that stuns!

Eid is a feeling, an emotion, a grand celebration of love, joy, and togetherness. And just like any Bollywood blockbuster, Eid is incomplete without some stunning outfits that make you look and feel like a star. And who better to take fashion inspiration from than our favourite Bollywood stars, who have given us some truly unforgettable ethnic wear moments on the silver screen? Eid Mubarak, filmy style! Channel Bollywood’s best ethnic fashion moments(Pinterest)

If you’re someone who loves a timeless, regal vibe, take cues from Shah Rukh Khan’s effortlessly elegant kurtas or Deepika Padukone’s grand anarkalis. If you’re more into soft, pastel aesthetics, Alia Bhatt’s nawabi charm from Kalank might just be the perfect inspo. No matter what your style is, there’s a Bollywood look waiting to be recreated. So let’s dive into the best of filmy ethnic fashion and get Eid-ready in true hero-heroine style!

Bollywood’s best ethnic moments for Eid outfit inspo:

For the men: Bollywood heroes serving major ethnic fashion goals!

Shah Rukh Khan’s classic ivory kurta

Shah Rukh Khan’s classic ivory kurta (Pinterest)

King Khan knows how to ace classic desi looks! His ivory chikankari kurta with a subtle sheen is Eid perfection; simple, suave, and oh-so-SRK! This look is perfect for those who believe in effortless elegance. Pair it with a matching pyjama for a clean, traditional vibe or add a deep-hued stole for contrast. Be it if you’re greeting guests at a family gathering or stepping out for Eid prayers, this look keeps it classy yet stylish. Just don’t forget the signature SRK pose for those social media clicks!

Ranveer Singh’s regal velvet sherwani

Ranveer Singh’s regal velvet sherwani(Pinterest)

Who else can pull off deep-hued velvet sherwanis with intricate embroidery and still look like a Mughal prince? If you want to go extra, this is your cue! This deep black sherwani with gold embellishments is perfect for evening Eid celebrations when you want to make a statement. Pair it with rich embroidered mojris, and don’t be afraid to experiment with a royal brooch or turban.

Varun Dhawan’s modern pastel sherwani

Varun Dhawan’s modern pastel sherwani (Pinterest)

For a fresh, modern take on ethnic wear, look no further than Varun Dhawan’s sherwani from Jugjugg Jeeyo! The soft, pastel colour palette with minimalistic embroidery makes it perfect for those who love subtle elegance with a contemporary twist. It’s ideal for a daytime Eid look; light, breezy, and effortlessly stylish. Pair it with traditional mojris or modern loafers for that Indo-Western fusion. If you want to keep it cool yet festive, this look is the way to go!

Vicky Kaushal’s ethnic perfection

Vicky Kaushal’s ethnic perfection (Katrina Kaif (Instagram))

Vicky knows how to do ethnic wear right; his embroidered sherwani at his wedding was proof! Soft hues, minimal bling, and effortless charm is ideal for an Eid look that says, "Main simple bhi hoon aur stylish bhi!" If you’re not into overly heavy embroidery, this is the perfect blend of elegance and ease. Keep the accessories minimal - maybe a sleek watch or a small brooch, and let the outfit do all the talking.

For the women: Bollywood divas in ethnic perfection!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethereal anarkali look

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethereal anarkali look (Pinterest)

If elegance had a name, it would be Aditi Rao Hydari in her stunning pastel Anarkali suit! This look is for those who want to exude grace and charm effortlessly. A flowy, intricately embroidered Anarkali in soft hues, paired with a sheer dupatta, gives a regal yet ethereal vibe—perfect for an Eid gathering. Complete the look with chandbali earrings, dewy makeup, and softly curled hair for a timeless appeal. Add a pair of juttis for the ultimate blend of comfort and tradition, and you’re all set to shine like a star!

Alia Bhatt’s beige sharara

Alia Bhatt’s beige sharara(Pinterest)

Alia’s beige sharara with delicate embroidery is feminine, chic, and Eid-ready! The soft flow of the fabric combined with intricate embellishments makes it perfect for a daytime Eid look. If you love soft, romantic aesthetics, this is your go-to outfit. Pair it with minimal pearl jewellery, a sleek low bun, and a dewy makeup look for that nawabi charm that speaks volumes with subtlety.

Janhvi Kapoor’s green floral saree

Janhvi Kapoor’s green floral saree(Pinterest)

Janhvi Kapoor’s saree was all about old-world grace with a modern touch. The delicate floral print and lightweight fabric make it an ideal Eid pick for those who love understated elegance. Paired with soft curls, a minimal choker, and dewy makeup, this look is the epitome of effortless beauty. If you’re celebrating at home or attending an Eid dawat, this timeless saree will have you looking ethereal and picture-perfect.

Sara Ali Khan’s pink sharara look

Sara Ali Khan’s pink sharara look (Pinterest)

If you’re looking for the perfect blend of tradition and elegance for your Eid celebrations, take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan’s stunning sharara look. The actress effortlessly carries a beautifully embroidered sharara set, exuding regal charm with a touch of modern flair. The intricate detailing on the fabric, paired with a well-fitted kurti and a flowing dupatta, makes it an ideal choice for festive gatherings.

This Eid, take a page from Bollywood’s fashion diary and pick a look that speaks to your personal style; be it regal, simple, pastel, or vibrant! The key is to wear it with confidence and filmy flair! So strike a pose, collect your Eidi, and make sure your outfit is as memorable as a Bollywood blockbuster!

Eid Mubarak, filmy style! FAQs Can I wear a sherwani for Eid, or is it too formal? Absolutely! A sherwani, especially in pastel or light embroidery, is perfect for an Eid gathering—go for a comfortable, stylish fit!

What’s the best footwear to pair with ethnic wear? Men can opt for embroidered juttis or classic mojris, while women can go for embellished heels or traditional kolhapuris for comfort and style!

Which colours are trending for Eid this year? Pastels, ivories, deep emeralds, and golds are all celeb-approved and trending this festive season! Choose what complements your style best.

How can I accessorise my Eid outfit like Bollywood celebs? For men, juttis, brooches, and a subtle stole work wonders. For women, chandbalis, statement rings, and a sleek potli bag add that filmy touch!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.