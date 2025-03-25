Recreate Salman Khan’s iconic looks from Sikandar and beyond; Take cues from Bollywood's bhaijaan

When it comes to Bollywood fashion, Salman Khan is the ultimate style icon. From rugged charm to classic cool, Bhai has effortlessly rocked every look on-screen. With the much-awaited Sikandar movie on the horizon, what better time to celebrate his style evolution? Be it his signature leather jackets, cool sunglasses, or those unforgettable ripped jeans, Salman Khan’s looks are pure fashion gold. Salman Khan's iconic looks(Salman Khan (Instagram))

Ready to channel your inner Sikandar? We’ve rounded up 8 of Salman Khan’s most iconic film looks that you can recreate. Get set to bring that Bollywood swag to your wardrobe because when it comes to style, Bhai knows best!

8 Popular Salman Khan looks to recreate now:

Prem’s chocolate boy charm – Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Prem’s chocolate boy charm – Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!(Pinterest)

Step into the ’90s nostalgia with Salman Khan’s adorable boy-next-door look. Think solid-coloured t-shirts, classic denims, and that innocent charm. A white cap and a simple heart-shaped badge will seal the deal. It’s a perfect vibe for those ‘I’m a hopeless romantic’ moments.

The Radhe swag – Tere Naam

The Radhe swag – Tere Naam(Pinterest)

If intense drama is your fashion mood, Radhe’s rebellious long hair and rugged kurta look from Tere Naam is your jam. Pair a dark, oversized kurta with distressed jeans and add a silver chain for that perfect bad-boy aesthetic.

The Sultan strength – Sultan

The Sultan strength – Sultan(Pinterest)

Feeling sporty? Channel your inner wrestler like Salman Khan in Sultan. Flex those muscles in gym-ready sweatshirts, tank tops, and comfy joggers. Don’t forget the desi touch - a gamcha (cotton scarf) casually thrown around your neck. Your Dangal days await!

Tiger’s international spy swag – Ek Tha Tiger

Tiger’s international spy swag – Ek Tha Tiger(Pinterest)

Go undercover in style with Tiger’s suave spy look. Think fitted leather jackets, dark aviators, and neutral tones. A clean-shaven look or a neatly groomed beard will add that extra dash of espionage charm. Perfect for when you want to look mysterious and cool.

Bajrangi’s humble hero vibes – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi’s humble hero vibes – Bajrangi Bhaijaan(Pinterest)

For a heartwarming yet rugged look, go for Salman Khan’s earthy kurtas and simple shawls from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Add a beaded bracelet and leather watch for that authentic, road-trip-ready charm. Bonus points if you have a cute sidekick like Munni!

Chulbul Pandey’s Dabangg style – Dabangg

Chulbul Pandey’s Dabangg style – Dabangg(Pinterest)

Channel your inner cop with Chulbul Pandey’s rustic charm. Sport khaki shirts, aviators, and bold moustaches. Don’t forget the dramatic belt adjustment move. A pair of aviators resting on the back of your collar? Pure Dabangg energy!

Sameer’s goofy Glam – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Sameer’s goofy Glam – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam(Pinterest)

Recreate Salman Khan’s vibrant Sameer avatar with colourful shirts, printed kurtas, and a carefree grin. Ideal for festive occasions or those moments when you’re simply feeling filmy. Add a guitar prop, and you’re ready to serenade like Bollywood royalty.

Sikandar’s power look – Sikandar

Sikandar’s power look – Sikandar(Pinterest)

We’re all waiting to see Salman Khan’s power-packed style in the upcoming Sikandar movie. But if the teasers are anything to go by, expect sharp suits, bold accessories, and a powerful presence. Think dark hues, sleek sunglasses, and an unapologetic attitude; that’s how a modern-day Sikandar rolls!

From the romantic Prem to the fearless Tiger, Salman Khan has served us countless iconic looks that are nothing short of legendary. With the upcoming Sikandar movie, his fashion legacy is all set to grow stronger. So if you’re planning a themed party or just want to upgrade your everyday wardrobe, there’s always a Salman look to channel. After all, when it comes to Bollywood swag, Bhai is unbeatable!

Salman Khan: Take inspo from the OG Bollywood boss and recreate his popular looks: FAQs How can I recreate Salman Khan’s Sikandar movie look? While the exact look is still under wraps, expect bold power suits, sleek accessories, and a confident presence. Stay tuned for more as the movie releases!

What makes Salman Khan’s style iconic? It’s the effortless blend of rugged charm and sophistication. His confidence, bold choices, and undeniable star power make every look a statement — from the streets to the silver screen.

Where can I shop for Salman Khan-inspired outfits? You can find similar styles in popular fashion outlets, online stores, or even by customising outfits to capture his signature Bollywood charm.

What are Salman Khan’s most iconic fashion statements? From his leather jacket in Ek Tha Tiger to his rugged kurta in Tere Naam, Salman Khan’s fashion choices have been trendsetters over the years.

