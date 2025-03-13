Shahid Kapoor’s style files: Recreate 8 popular outfits of the heartthrob like a pro

When it comes to Bollywood fashion, Shahid Kapoor is that one hero who’s mastered it all from boy-next-door charm to rugged bad-boy energy. His style game is always on point. And the best part is that his outfits are super wearable. Shahid Kapoor’s style files: Recreate his 8 popular outfits like a pro(AI Generated)

If you’re looking to steal some of Shahid’s style, we’ve got you covered. From casual street-style cool to red-carpet royalty, here are eight of his most iconic looks and how you can recreate them. Ready to unleash your inner Shahid? Let’s go!

8 Popular looks of Shahid Kapoor:

Kabir Singh’s grunge look

Messy yet magnetic, Kabir Singh’s rugged style is all about oversized shirts, distressed jeans, and of course, those signature round sunglasses. Go for muted colours like grey, navy, and beige, and layer with an unbuttoned linen shirt over a plain tee. Add scruffy facial hair and a slightly unkempt hairstyle to complete the look.

The Haider winter layers

Shahid in Haider gave us major winter fashion goals with those structured jackets and sharp layering. To get this look, go for a long, well-fitted overcoat in dark tones like charcoal or black. Pair it with a classic turtleneck sweater and wool trousers. A neatly trimmed beard and slicked-back hair will add that intellectual, brooding vibe.

Awards’ night specials tuxedo look

Shahid’s black tux at various award functions is nothing short of iconic. If you want to channel his suave energy, go for a tailored black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a sleek black bow tie. Finish it off with polished black dress shoes and a confident smirk because attitude makes the outfit!

The Jersey casual cool

In Jersey, Shahid rocked the effortlessly casual sportsman look. To recreate this, go for relaxed joggers, a hoodie, and classic white sneakers. Keep it simple with neutral tones, and if you’re feeling extra sporty, throw on a cap. This is your go-to look for a laid-back day out.

The Udta Punjab rockstar vibe

Shahid as Tommy Singh gave us peak Rockstar energy! Get this look with ripped jeans, graphic tees, and leather boots. Layer with a sleeveless denim jacket or a funky bomber. A messy man-bun? Even better!

The Shaandaar ethnic charm

Shahid’s traditional outfits in Shaandaar proved that he can pull off desi looks like a dream. To get this style, opt for a well-fitted bandhgala or a pastel kurta-pyjama set with a Nehru jacket. Pair with embroidered mojaris or classic black loafers.

The street-style tracksuit swag

Off-screen, Shahid loves his oversized street-style tracksuits. To nail this vibe, go for a matching jogger and hoodie set in bold colours or neutrals. Add a beanie or a cross-body bag for that extra edge.

The rugged beard and leather jacket look

One of the many things that Shahid Kapoor does well is rocking a classic leather jacket. Pair a fitted black or brown leather jacket with a plain white tee and dark-wash jeans. Finish the look with ankle boots and his signature well-groomed beard. Effortlessly cool and timelessly stylish.

If you’re dressing up for a wedding, a night out, or just want to add some Bollywood charm to your wardrobe, Shahid Kapoor’s style is all the inspo you need. The trick isn’t just about copying the outfits but owning them with confidence. So go ahead, mix and match, and let your inner Shahid Kapoor shine through!

Shahid Kapoor looks: FAQs What is Shahid Kapoor’s go-to casual look? Shahid loves oversized streetwear—think baggy joggers, oversized hoodies, and cool sneakers. He often keeps it neutral and stylishly relaxed.

Can I pull off Shahid Kapoor’s looks on a budget? Absolutely! The key is focusing on fit and styling. Many budget-friendly brands offer similar styles—you just need to mix and match smartly!

What accessories does Shahid Kapoor often wear? He’s big on tinted sunglasses, statement watches, chunky rings, and sometimes beanies or baseball caps for a laid-back vibe.

Where can I find similar outfits to Shahid Kapoor’s style? High-street fashion brands like Zara, H&M, and even street markets in Mumbai and Delhi have similar pieces that can help you recreate his looks affordably.

