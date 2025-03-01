Bollywood’s most iconic kurta moments: Style lessons straight from the silver screen

Bollywood has given us some of the most unforgettable kurta moments, turning simple ethnic wear into statement-making outfits. From playful Patialas to elegant Anarkalis, the leading ladies of Hindi cinema have redefined kurta fashion with their distinct personalities. Bollywood’s best kurta moments(AI Generated)

It has a way of making even the simplest outfits iconic, and the kurta is no exception. From playful Patialas to breezy cottons, leading ladies have turned this classic Indian wear into a statement of personality and style.

Be it Kareena Kapoor’s carefree charm in Jab We Met or Kangana Ranaut’s rebellious spirit in Tanu Weds Manu, these on-screen characters have given us major fashion goals. If you’ve ever wanted to recreate their looks, here’s your ultimate Bollywood-inspired kurta guide.

Bollywood’s iconic kurta moments to recreate now:

Rani Mukerji’s colourful kurtas in Bunty Aur Babli

Rani Mukerji’s look in Bunty Aur Babli was all about quirky prints, bold colours, and carefree styling. With vibrant and collared kurtas, heavily pleated Patiala salwars, and juttis, her outfits reflected her playful, street-smart character. And a printed waistcoat on top of it all made the whole look even more fun! Opt for bright, printed kurtas with mirror work or traditional block prints. Pair them with Patiala salwars, layer with a short jacket, and accessorise with chunky bangles and jhumkas.

Deepika Padukone’s effortlessly chic kurtas in Piku

Deepika Padukone’s Piku wardrobe was a masterclass in comfortable, everyday elegance. She embraced muted tones, soft cotton kurtas, and simple styling. Her long, straight-cut kurtas paired with palazzos gave her an understated yet effortlessly stylish look. Choose earthy-toned, straight-cut kurtas with subtle embroidery or block prints. Pair with palazzos or churidars, keep accessories minimal, and go for a soft bindi and loose waves.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic kurtas in Jab We Met

Kareena’s colourful kurtas paired with Patiala salwars and dupattas became a cultural phenomenon! They were vibrant, youthful, and full of Geet’s infectious energy. The simple silhouette, paired with a matching dupatta draped casually, made it an easy, relatable style that still trends today. Opt for bright A-line kurtas, pair them with Patiala salwars, and add a matching dupatta. Keep your hair natural and accessorise with jhumkas for the full Geet effect!

Sonam Kapoor’s indie-girl kurtas in Raanjhanaa

Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe in Raanjhanaa was all about breezy, traditional elegance. Her soft pastel kurtas, often paired with palazzos or flared pants, had delicate embroidery and a timeless appeal. The Banarasi dupattas and subtle accessorising added an old-world charm. Choose pastel Anarkali or A-line kurtas with embroidery or Banarasi prints. Pair with straight pants or flared palazzos, drape a soft dupatta loosely, and wear oxidised silver jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut’s bold and quirky kurtas in Tanu Weds Manu

Kangana’s kurta choices in Tanu Weds Manu were as bold as her character. She made the kurta look fun, rebellious, and full of personality by pairing it with dhoti pants, contrasting salwars, and oversized jhumkas. Go for vibrant floral kurtas in short or mid-length styles, pair with dhoti pants or Patialas, and accessorise with a bindi, big jhumkas, and bangles.

Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic kurtas in Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor’s kurta looks in Dhadak were dreamy and romantic, featuring pastel shades, flowy fabrics, and delicate embroidery. The soft, ethereal styling, combined with effortless hair and minimal makeup, made her look fresh and youthful. Go for pastel-hued kurtas with light embroidery, pair them with palazzos, and add a sheer dupatta. Keep makeup minimal with a natural glow and soft waves.

Sara Ali Khan’s ethereal kurtas in Kedarnath

Sara’s kurta looks in Kedarnath captured a serene, divine elegance. Soft embroidery, flowy silhouettes, and elegant drapes made her look effortlessly graceful, in sync with the film’s setting. Wear a bright kurta with palazzos or churidars. Go for kohl-rimmed eyes and open hair for a timeless look.

Anushka Sharma’s Parisian desi kurtas in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Anushka’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil wardrobe gave the kurta a moody, poetic twist. Deep colours, flowy silhouettes, and soft layering made her look effortlessly elegant, perfect for dreamy winter evenings. Choose deep-hued, flowy kurtas and pair them with leggings or ankle-length palazzos. Drape a woollen shawl instead of a dupatta and add statement silver jewellery. Keep hair wavy and makeup minimal.

Bollywood has shown us that the kurta is a reflection of personality and mood. If you prefer the minimal elegance of Piku or the playful vibrancy of Jab We Met, there’s a kurta look for every style. So take inspiration from these leading ladies, mix and match, and make the kurta your own.

Bollywood’s best kurta moments FAQs Can I wear kurtas casually and still look stylish? Absolutely! Pair straight-cut kurtas with jeans, sneakers, or minimal jewellery for a chic, casual look.

What’s the best fabric for an everyday kurta? Cotton and linen are great for daily wear, while silk and georgette work well for festive occasions.

Which kurta style suits all body types? A-line and straight-cut kurtas are universally flattering, while Anarkalis work well for tall frames.

How do I accessorise my kurta like a Bollywood heroine? Jhumkas, oxidised silver jewellery, bangles, and a stylishly draped dupatta can elevate your kurta look instantly.

