SRK’s DDLJ outfits that still rule Bollywood fashion: Take cues from King Khan himself

If Bollywood had a fashion bible, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) would have its own chapter! From SRK’s leather jackets in London to his kurta moments in Punjab, every outfit screams Bollywood charm. SRK’s style in DDLJ wasn’t just about western charm, Raj goes full desi in Punjab, rocking kurtas and embroidered jackets like a desi munda. SRK’s DDLJ outfits that still rule Bollywood fashion(AI Generated)

Let’s not forget THE mustard field moment! SRK waiting for Simran to run into his arms, pure Bollywood magic! This is your sign to add a little Raj Malhotra charm to your life, and just throw on a leather jacket or a classic kurta.

Loading Suggestions...

Iconic looks of SRK from DDLJ to recreate now:

The classic black leather jacket look

SRK as Raj Malhotra made black leather jackets a Bollywood staple in DDLJ. Worn over a simple white T-shirt and blue jeans, this look was effortlessly cool yet romantic, perfect for exploring European streets (or just your local café). The jacket, slightly oversized with folded sleeves, added to his carefree charm. To recreate it, grab a chic black leather jacket, pair it with a plain white tee, and opt for well-fitted blue denim.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewani vest moment

Arguably one of the most iconic SRK looks in Bollywood history, this outfit was simple yet unforgettable. SRK stood in the middle of the stage, dancing with the waiters, looking like a dream in a crisp white shirt, brown trousers, and a light brown vest. The simplicity of this outfit is its strength, it screams romance without trying too hard. To nail this look, pick a well-fitted white button-down shirt, tuck it into brown trousers, and pair it with a brown vest.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna kurta

SRK’s traditional side shined in the famous ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' song, where he wore a white kurta with white pyjamas and an embroidered jacket. The intricate detailing on the jacket, combined with his natural ease, made him look like the perfect desi dulha. If you want to channel this look, go for a white kurta-pyjama and pair with an embroidered jacket.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The green corduroy jacket look

Another ethnic classic from the film is the deep green corduroy jacket paired with a white t-shirt. SRK’s Raj looked both stylish and comfortable, proving that a casual and understated look can be just as charming. To recreate this, find a deep green or bottle green corduroy jacket. Pair it with a white tee. This look is perfect for casual brunches or date nights where you want to bring some Bollywood drama.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The black hoodie look

In the song ‘Hogaya Hai Tujhko Toh Pyaar Sajna’, Simran is imagining Raj everywhere, and that’s when he gave us one of the most relaxed yet stylish travel looks, a black hoodie paired with jeans. This look was all about casual coolness, making Raj the guy every girl wanted to travel with. To steal this style, layer a plain black sweatshirt and wear slim-fit jeans. And you’re all set for an SRK-inspired Euro trip (or at least a weekend getaway!).

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The black suit and tie look

SRK in a suit? Yes, please! The moment when the iconic song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ plays, is when we get to witness SRK in a sharp black suit and tie, he looks straight out of a romantic novel. This classic James Bond-esque look, with a perfectly tailored blazer and slicked-back hair, made him the ultimate gentleman. To recreate this, go for a well-fitted black suit with a crisp white shirt and a neatly tied tie.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The red and white striped sweater look

DDLJ also gave us SRK in a soft and stylish red and white sweater with a collared neck, paired with relaxed jeans. The cherry on top? This look was all about cosy, preppy vibes. To pull it off, choose a red and white striped sweater, preferably with a collared neck or you can pair it with a white shirt, and wear classic blue jeans.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

SRK’s Raj Malhotra in DDLJ was a whole fashion mood! From rugged leather jackets to dreamy white shirts and regal kurtas, every look became iconic in its own way. If you’re looking for a casual travel outfit, a romantic date-night look, or a traditional ensemble for a wedding, there’s an SRK-inspired style waiting for you. So take a little inspiration from Bollywood’s ultimate lover boy, and let your inner Raj Malhotra shine.

Similar stories for you:

Sanam Teri Kasam’s fashion moments to own: Step into stardom and steal the show

Loveyapa: Take cues from Khushi Kapoor and embrace Gen Z fashion must-haves

Sushmita Sen’s iconic looks to channel your inner diva and dress like a stunner

Take your holiday fashion to the next level, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara style

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfits: Take inspo from the beauty queen herself

DDLJ outfits FAQs How can I recreate SRK’s most famous look from DDLJ? The leather jacket look is the easiest to recreate—just wear a crisp white button-down shirt with a leather jacket and jeans. and keep your hair natural and slightly messy for that effortless Raj Malhotra vibe!

Can SRK’s DDLJ outfits work in modern fashion? Absolutely! Leather jackets, and classic white shirts are timeless, while ethnic wear like kurtas with subtle embroidery is always in style. SRK’s DDLJ looks are a perfect mix of retro charm and modern fashion!

Which SRK DDLJ outfit is best for a wedding function? The embroidered jacket from “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna” is perfect for wedding functions. It's elegant, festive, and full of Bollywood charm.

What accessories did SRK wear in DDLJ? SRK kept accessories minimal but effective—he often wore a watch, a backpack for his travel look, and a bandana for a fun, youthful touch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.