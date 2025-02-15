Loveyapa: Take cues from Khushi Kapoor and embrace Gen Z fashion must-haves from the film

Khushi Kapoor knows how to set the ‘Gen Z cool’ vibe just right. And now, she’s bringing that effortless charm to the big screen again with her latest film ‘Loveyapa’. Her outfits in the film are a perfect reflection of her character’s fun, fearless, and effortlessly stylish personality. Each look captures a different side of Gen Z fashion, from preppy tank tops and long skirts to chikankari kurtas skirts and jhumkas. Her wardrobe blends modern trends with retro influences, giving us serious outfit envy. Every ensemble feels fresh and relatable while staying true to the film’s youthful vibe. Loveyapa: Take cues from Khushi Kapoor and embrace Gen Z fashion must-haves(AI Generated)

What makes her style so inspiring is the versatility. One moment, she’s rocking Y2K-inspired spaghetti tops, and the next, she’s channelling old-school charm in floral dresses paired with shrugs. Accessories play a key role in completing her looks, think chunky jewellery, jhola bags, and silver jhumkas. Khushi’s Loveyapa wardrobe is a guide for every fashion lover who wants to mix playful, bold, and nostalgic elements effortlessly. This film is the perfect reference for your own sartorial journey. Be it Gen Z’s obsession with jhumkas and long skirts or Y2K-inspired accessories, we’ve got the pieces to help you slay every moment in true Loveyapa style.

Gen Z fashion finds from Loveyapa:

Solid coloured tank tops

Nothing beats the versatility of solid coloured tank tops when it comes to casual yet trendy fashion. They’re a staple in every Gen Z wardrobe for a reason, minimal effort with maximum impact. Perfect for layering or rocking solo, these tank tops can transform with the right accessories. Go basic with neutral shades or switch things up with vibrant colours for a pop of energy. These pieces are as comfy as they are chic, making them ideal for everything from coffee dates to lazy weekend strolls.

Bright and colourful long skirts

Bright and bold long skirts bring an irresistible splash of fun to any outfit. They flow effortlessly, adding movement and personality to your look. Ideal for both casual outings and festive moments, these skirts are all about freedom and expression. With prints, patterns, and colours to match every mood, these skirts are your go-to for standing out while staying comfortable.

Shrugs to keep it chic

Layering is the secret weapon of every fashion enthusiast, and shrugs make it easier than ever to add that extra edge. Be it a breezy long shrug for a laid-back look or a cropped one for a more structured style, they’re perfect for transitioning between seasons. Pair a lightweight shrug with a tank top and jeans to keep it casual, or layer it over a pink mini dress for that effortlessly cool vibe.

Dreamy chikankari kurtas

Timeless, elegant, and effortlessly dreamy, chikankari kurtas are a must-have for anyone who loves the charm of traditional embroidery. These are great for day outings, brunches, or even casual office wear, these kurtas offer a soft, flowy silhouette that feels just as good as it looks. Wear them with denim for a fusion look, or keep it classic with bright long skirts and chunky silver jewellery. The delicate detailing makes every piece feel special, bringing a touch of grace to your everyday style.

Chunky silver jewellery

Nothing completes a look like statement jewellery, and chunky silver pieces are every Gen Z fashionista’s favourite. From oversized earrings to layered necklaces and stacked rings, silver jewellery adds an edgy, boho twist to any outfit. Let it complement your chikankari kurta for that modern-ethnic fusion.

Pink mini dresses

Flirty, fun, and feminine; pink mini dresses are perfect for making a bold style statement. These dresses are all about playful vibes. Choose a soft pastel pink for a dreamy, romantic feel or a bright neon shade for a party-ready look. Pair them with sneakers for an easy-going style, and heels to turn heads wherever you go.

Comfy jhola bags

Who says practical can’t be fashionable? Comfy jhola bags are the ultimate accessory for those who love to carry it all without compromising on style. With their roomy interiors and unique designs, these bags are perfect for college, shopping sprees, or even casual day trips. Go for hand-embroidered styles to add an artsy vibe to your outfit, or stick with colourful patterns for that quirky touch.

Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa must-haves are a masterclass in blending comfort with Gen Z flair, offering endless style inspiration for every mood and occasion. With the right mix of bold accessories and playful silhouettes, you can channel Khushi’s on-screen magic and bring a little filmy drama to your everyday wardrobe.

Loveyapa: Take cues from Khushi Kapoor and embrace Gen Z fashion must-haves FAQs How can I recreate Khushi Kapoor’s looks from Loveyapa on a budget? Look for key pieces like jhola bags, long skirts, and tank tops from affordable fashion brands. Pair them with basics like sneakers and shrugs to nail the vibe without splurging.

How do I mix comfort and modern fashion like Khushi Kapoor? The secret is balance! Pair comfort-focused pieces like tank tops or flared dresses with trendy items like shrugs and jhumkas. Keep the makeup fresh to merge both vibes effortlessly.

Which Loveyapa look is best for a casual day out? Khushi’s maxi dress with a shrug is the perfect pick for a laid-back yet stylish day out. Add a some jhumkas and a sling bag to complete the easy-breezy vibe.

What are the must-have accessories for a Loveyapa-inspired wardrobe? Think silver jewellery, headbands and jhola-style sling bags. These accessories will instantly give any outfit a comfort-meets-Gen Z twist.

