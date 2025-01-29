Iconic Sara Ali Khan looks to take inspiration from for your next blockbuster moment

Sara Ali Khan is the ultimate style diva. From bold red carpet appearances to effortless street style, this actress has an iconic look for every occasion. When she’s flaunting traditional elegance in a saree or rocking a chic modern outfit, Sara knows how to turn heads and leave a lasting impression. Want to steal some of that glam? Let’s dive into her best looks that are straight out of a filmy fantasy! Sara Ali Khan: Iconic looks(Pexels)

Let’s start with Sara’s traditional game. She can effortlessly go from saree to salwar kameez and make you feel like you’re in a grand Bollywood film. Her attention to detail, from intricate dupattas to bold, statement jewellery, is all about channeling that timeless Bollywood charm. Think desi queen vibes that transport you to the set of your favourite love story. For those days when you’re in the mood to keep it cool and casual, Sara’s off-duty style has you covered. Her laid-back yet stylish outfits that include oversized denim jackets, statement sneakers, and cool crop tops, are perfect for a casual day out or coffee with friends. Add in a high ponytail and those trademark Sara Ali Khan smiles, and you’ll feel like you’re ready to walk onto a movie set for the next big rom-com.

And let’s not forget Sara’s stunning red carpet appearances! When she steps out in a glamorous gown, it’s like she’s auditioning for the role of ‘leading lady’ in your favourite film. With her killer confidence and that perfect movie star glow, you’ll want to channel her look the next time you’re heading to a swanky event.

Sara Ali Khan’s most popular 7 looks:

The “Kedarnath” debut look – Traditional charm with a twist

Sara’s debut in Kedarnath gave us major traditional vibes, with her stunning kurtas paired with delicate ethnic jewellery, all set against a snow-capped backdrop. To recreate this look, opt for fitted plain kurta sets or kurtas in bright colours. Pair it with minimalistic earrings for the right amount of elegance, and keep the hair loose in soft waves or curls.

Airport chic – Casual yet couture

Sara’s airport looks are always on point, blending comfort with style. To nail this chic yet casual vibe, throw on an oversized hoodie in neutral shades like beige, white, or grey, and pair it with high-waisted jeans or leggings for ultimate comfort. Add a pair of stylish sneakers, can be white or metallic and accessorise a chic tote bag to complete the effortless, celebrity traveller look.

Also read: Take inspo from Deepika Padukone’s iconic movie looks: From Piku to Veronica

The “Love Aaj Kal” chic vibe – Urban perfection

In Love Aaj Kal, Sara brought the best of urban fashion with flowy dresses and coloured curls, blending style with modern charm. To channel this look, choose a floral midi or maxi dress in a playful, bold print. Pair it with chunky boots or strappy sandals depending on your mood, and keep your hair natural with soft curls or waves.

Saree glam at the Awards’ night – Pure elegance

Sara stole the spotlight at the Filmfare Awards in an ivory gold lehenga that blended traditional elegance with contemporary flair. To recreate her stunning red carpet look, choose a white or ivory shimmering lehenga. Pair it with delicate jewellery, and opt for a sleek bun or ponytail with hairpins for added glamour.

Fitness queen look – Athleisure goals

Sara’s athleisure style is always an inspiration for looking chic while staying active. To pull off this sporty, stylish look, invest in high-quality workout wear such as tight leggings and a sports bra. Bright, bold colours like neon pink or electric blue add energy to the outfit, while sleek, white sneakers keep the look fresh.

Also read: Slay like Katrina Kaif: Take inspo from her most iconic fashion looks

The “Atrangi Re” look – Whimsical and fun

In Atrangi Re, Sara’s fashion was all about vibrant, offbeat combinations, perfectly reflecting the whimsical nature of her character. To recreate her boho-chic style, try mixing playful lehengas, quirky skirts, and fun accessories like bright scarves. Think outside the box with your outfit choices and include fabrics like cotton and organza that are great for that carefree vibe.

Red carpet royalty – Red hot vibes only

Sara always delivers a red carpet look that screams “leading lady.” To achieve her show-stopping appearance, go for a striking gown in shades like red, emerald green, or classic black. The fit should be tailored and dramatic, designed to turn heads. Accessorise with statement earrings and a bold clutch, and choose sleek, polished hair. This look is perfect for your own moment of red carpet glamour!

Sara Ali Khan’s fashion journey is a true testament to her versatility. Each of her looks offers a unique blend of timeless charm and modern style, making her the ultimate style inspiration. The key is to wear your confidence like Sara does, effortlessly and with a whole lot of attitude. So, channel your inner Sara Ali Khan and turn every moment into a style statement!

Sara Ali Khan’s iconic looks FAQs How can I recreate Sara Ali Khan’s airport chic style? To recreate Sara’s airport look, opt for an oversized jacket or hoodie in neutral shades like beige or white, paired with high-waisted jeans or leggings. Add stylish sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and a chic tote bag for a celebrity traveler vibe. Keep the makeup minimal for that effortless, on-the-go glamour!

What’s the key to recreating Sara’s bold red carpet look? For a red carpet-inspired look like Sara’s, go for a striking gown in bold colours like red, emerald green, or classic black. Pair it with statement earrings and a sleek hairstyle, either in a high bun or glossy waves. Don’t forget to finish with bold makeup—dramatic eyes and a red or dark lip—for a true diva moment.

How can I pull off Sara’s urban vibe from Love Aaj Kal? To channel Sara’s urban boho look, choose a maxi dress with a playful print. Keep the makeup fresh and dewy with peachy tones on the cheeks and a nude lip for that retro yet modern look.

What makeup should I wear to match Sara Ali Khan’s elegant lehenga looks? For a classic lehenga look like Sara’s, go for soft and dewy makeup. Start with a luminous foundation, add a touch of blush for a natural glow, and finish with a nude or soft pink lipstick. For the eyes, a subtle shimmer on the eyelids and a light winged eyeliner will complete the look beautifully.

