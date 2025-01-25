Aisha: Take cues from Sonam Kapoor’s most stylish cinematic moments | Dress to impress!

In Aisha, Sonam Kapoor didn’t just play the role of a high-society Delhi girl; she became the epitome of effortless glamour and trendsetting style. From her chic dresses to short skirts, every outfit was meticulously curated to reflect Aisha’s privileged, fashionable world. Her looks were about blending timeless elegance with a touch of modern oomph, making her wardrobe a character in itself. Channeling Sonam Kapoor’s most stylish cinematic moments(AI generated)

One can’t talk about Aisha without mentioning her iconic cocktail dresses and tailored blazers that redefined power dressing for Indian women. If she was hosting soirées or orchestrating matchmaking schemes, Sonam’s sartorial choices mirrored her character’s confidence and style. Paired with statement accessories like oversized sunglasses, bold necklaces, and sophisticated handbags, Aisha’s style became an aspirational guide for contemporary fashion enthusiasts.

The film also showcased Aisha’s softer, romantic side through dreamy pastel ensembles and breezy florals that added a feminine charm to her on-screen persona. Sonam’s styling captured the essence of a girl who could effortlessly transition between playful youthfulness and polished sophistication. But what truly set Aisha apart as a fashion-forward film was the way every look was a seamless extension of the character’s personality. From boho-chic vibes to urban couture, Sonam Kapoor as Aisha became a style icon for a generation, inspiring wardrobes with her mix of global trends and desi elegance. Here is a curated list of some of the best looks from the film and tips to recreate them.

Top 7 Sonam Kapoor’s looks from Aisha:

Pink co-ord skirt set

Aisha’s bubblegum pink co-ord skirt set was pure preppy perfection. The fitted crop top paired with a pencil skirt screamed youthful charm, balanced with an air of sophistication. She accessorized it with subtle earrings and black pumps, proving that less is more when your outfit does all the talking. To recreate this look, opt for a pastel co-ord set, add dainty earrings, and complete the vibe qith a pair of strappy heels.

White ruffle dress look

Effortlessly nailing the equestrian-chic aesthetic, Aisha’s polo match look combined structured style with casual ease. The white ruffle dress paired with a black fascinator, oozed understated luxury. Throw in a designer bag hat and a sleek belt, and you’ve got a winner! To replicate this look, dig out your favourite white dress, a black statement bag, and a fascinator.

Tweed skirt suit

The tweed skirt suit that Aisha wore was a masterclass in power dressing with a playful twist. The perfectly tailored blazer and fitted skirt gave off boss-lady energy, while the subtle checkered pattern added a hint of fun. She kept accessories minimal, letting the outfit take center stage. To make this your own, go for a well-fitted plaid skirt suit, pair it with stud earrings and add black heels. A structured sling bag is a must-have for that finishing touch.

Red sultry dress

When Aisha stepped out in her stunning red dress for the farmhouse party, it was impossible not to take notice. The fiery hue, sleek silhouette, and dramatic neckline perfectly captured her bold yet elegant persona. With her hair styled in loose waves and minimal accessories, she let the dress do all the talking. Recreate this look with a strappy red dress, a statement ring, and stilettos.

Silver lehenga look

Aisha brought modern-day royalty vibes to life with her shimmering silver lehenga. The intricate embroidery paired with a minimalist blouse and a sequinned dupatta made the outfit a blend of tradition and modernity. To get this ethereal look, pick a silver or white lehenga with delicate detailing, pair it with pearl earrings and a neck piece.

White and gold saree look

Aisha’s white and gold saree moment was a nod to timeless tradition with a contemporary edge. The crisp gold-and-white saree draped in classic Bengali style, paired with bold kajal-lined eyes and a bun, was nothing short of iconic. To recreate this look, go for a cotton or silk saree in a similar colour palette, drape it traditionally, and add jhumkas.

Purple dress look

The purple boatneck dress in Aisha was all about glamour and grace. With its flowy silhouette and deep jewel tone, it exuded effortless sophistication. Sonam kept the look classy with a statement bag and straightened hair, letting the vibrant colour take center stage. To channel this look, opt for a metallic purple gown or midi dress and pair it with silver or diamond studs.

Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha was a style revolution that brought runway trends to everyday wardrobes. From chic co-ord sets to regal sarees, her looks seamlessly blended elegance, drama, and modern charm, inspiring fashionistas to experiment with their style. Aisha proves that great fashion is all about confidence and attention to detail. So let her wardrobe be your ultimate guide to dressing the part.

Channeling Sonam Kapoor’s most stylish cinematic moments FAQs What makes Aisha a fashion-forward film? Aisha stands out for its impeccable styling, blending high-end designer pieces with trendy, relatable looks. Each outfit was carefully chosen to reflect the character’s personality, making fashion a central element of the film.

Which Aisha look is the easiest to recreate? The red sultry dress look is the simplest to replicate. A red dress, stud earrings and stilettoes are wardrobe staples you likely already own.

Where can I find similar outfits to recreate Aisha’s looks? You can look for pieces at high-street brands available at Myntra, for modern styles like co-ord sets and checked suits.

How do I make Aisha’s outfits work for everyday wear? Tone down the accessories and focus on versatile pieces like blazers, midi dresses, or pastel co-ord sets. Mix and match items with simpler basics, and pair them with comfortable footwear to achieve a more casual, wearable version of Aisha’s looks.

