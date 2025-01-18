Sonam Kapoor’s popular looks to inspire your wardrobe: The ultimate fashion boss

Sonam Kapoor is the queen of the style jungle, ruling the runway and red carpet like it’s her personal playground. Known for turning heads faster than a twirl in a couture gown, Sonam’s wardrobe is where dreams meet drama. Be it a floor-sweeping ball gown that could double as a wedding tent or a sari with a modern twist that screams “tradition, but make it chic,” she knows how to slay without breaking a sweat. If fashion had a hall of fame, she’d already be its permanent resident! Sonam Kapoor’s popular looks to inspire your style(Pexels)

What makes Sonam the ultimate fashion boss? She’s fearless, fabulous, and never afraid to walk on the wild side of style. Who else could pull off neon feathers one day and understated monochrome the next? Her motto seems to be, “Why fit in when you can stand out?” And boy, does she stand out! But it’s not just about the clothes. Sonam’s style is all about attitude. She doesn’t wear fashion; she owns it, making every outfit look like it was designed just for her. If she’s repping Indian designers on the global stage or rocking outfits that scream “high fashion meets high drama,” she’s got that unmatched confidence that makes you want to copy her look ASAP. She’s basically a walking tutorial on how to be the main character.

Sonam Kapoor doesn’t just follow trends, she creates them, bends them, and makes them her own. From her iconic Cannes appearances to her everyday social media slayage, she’s the ultimate style chameleon. So next time you’re in a fashion rut, just ask yourself, “What would Sonam do?”

Loading Suggestions...

Sonam Kapoor’s best 7 looks to recreate:

Power dressing with a twist

Sonam Kapoor is known for her ability to elevate power dressing into an art form. To channel her style, opt for a sharp blazer and tailored trousers, but give it a glamorous twist. Think capes, exaggerated shoulders, or metallic finishes. Add a chic bun, bold earrings, and statement heels for that effortless diva vibe. This look is perfect for office events, cocktail parties, or any occasion where you want to exude confidence and elegance.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Bold reds for timeless glamour

Sonam’s love for bold reds is a lesson in making a classic colour feel fresh and modern. Recreate this timeless elegance with a floor-length gown or a saree in a vibrant red hue. Choose clean cuts and minimal embellishments to keep it sophisticated. Just like Sonam, let your outfit do all the talking while keeping accessories understated.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Stay toasty and trendy: The ultimate guide to the best neck warmers for women

Fusion of tradition and modernity

No one fuses traditional elements with modern silhouettes like Sonam Kapoor. Emulate her iconic fusion looks by draping a saree with a statement blouse or pairing an ethnic skirt with a structured jacket. Add bold accessories like oversized earrings or a statement belt to complete the look.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Ethereal pastels and florals

Sonam’s soft pastel and floral outfits are the epitome of effortless elegance. Recreate her dreamy aesthetic with a pastel Anarkali or a floral gown. Pair the look with delicate jewellery, like pearl earrings or dainty bangles, and opt for loose waves or a half-up hairstyle. This look is perfect for daytime events, brunches, or summer weddings.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Dramatic gowns for the spotlight

Sonam’s red-carpet gowns are always dramatic, with intricate details, flowing trains, and bold silhouettes. To channel her glamour, pick a gown with unique features like feathers, sequins, or a high slit. Balance the drama with minimal accessories and a sleek hairstyle. This look is ideal for black-tie events, gala dinners, or any occasion where you want to own the room.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Myntra Sale is HERE: Exclusive deals on sherwanis, kurtas, sarees and more

Monochrome magic

Sonam’s monochrome looks prove that simplicity can be just as impactful as bold prints. To recreate her style, choose an all-white or all-black outfit with a standout detail. This can include ruffles, pleats, or asymmetrical cuts. Add contrast with bold accessories like metallic shoes.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Royal ethnic glam

Sonam Kapoor is a queen when it comes to pulling off royal ethnic looks. Recreate her vibe with an intricately embroidered lehenga or saree in rich fabrics like silk or velvet. Add a sheer dupatta and traditional jewellery like jhumkas or a statement choker. Ideal for festive occasions, weddings, or receptions, this look will surely make you feel like royalty.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

By infusing Sonam Kapoor’s fearless attitude and attention to detail into your wardrobe, you can elevate any outfit into a show-stopping moment. Her style inspires us all to embrace bold choices and own every look with confidence!

Similar stories for you:

Take inspo from Deepika Padukone’s iconic movie looks: From Piku to Veronica

Channel your inner Poo with these 8 iconic Kareena Kapoor Khan looks

Chasing winter fashion goals? Kangana’s winter wardrobe wins

Recreating Sonam Kapoor’s iconic fashion looks FAQs How can I recreate Sonam Kapoor’s red-carpet looks on a budget? To recreate her red-carpet magic without splurging, focus on silhouettes and details. Choose gowns or sarees with clean cuts and minimal embellishments in classic colours like red, black, or white. Accessorise wisely with statement earrings or a bold clutch. Online and local boutiques often have budget-friendly options that mimic high-fashion styles.

Can I adapt Sonam Kapoor’s looks for everyday wear? Absolutely! Simplify her glamorous ensembles for daily use by focusing on key elements. For example, wear a blazer-inspired top with jeans, opt for a flowy floral dress instead of a full Anarkali, or try a saree with a simple blouse and modern accessories for a casual fusion look. Adjust the fabrics and details to suit the occasion and comfort level.

What are some tips for pulling off bold outfits like Sonam Kapoor? Confidence is key! When wearing bold patterns, dramatic silhouettes, or unconventional designs, balance the look with minimal accessories and a neutral or monochromatic makeup palette. Keep the focus on one statement piece, like a striking gown, cape, or jewellery, to avoid overwhelming the outfit.

How do I blend traditional and modern styles like Sonam Kapoor? To achieve Sonam’s signature fusion style, experiment with pairing sarees or lehengas with unconventional tops like cropped jackets, peplum blouses, or structured shirts. Add contemporary accessories like belts, statement earrings, or bold makeup to modernize the look while keeping the traditional elements intact.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.