Priyanka Chopra’s iconic fashion: Take inspo from her reel to red carpet looks

From Desi Girl to global glamour queen, Priyanka Chopra has slayed iconic looks that left audiences gasping for more. Be it her shimmering saree in Dostana that turned a simple walk into a national trend or her Marathi look from Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka has a way of making the screen feel like a personal runway. Her reel wardrobe has consistently blurred the line between costume and couture, leaving a trail of unforgettable fashion moments in her wake. Priyanka Chopra’s iconic fashion(Pexels)

Transitioning seamlessly from reel to real, Priyanka’s red carpet moments are nothing short of cinematic. Remember the dramatic trench coat gown at the Met Gala? That wasn’t just a dress; it was a plot twist! And who can forget her royal Ralph Lauren bridal gown? It was a look so breathtaking, it deserved its own climax scene. Priyanka knows how to command attention, making every red carpet appearance feel like the finale of a grand Bollywood saga.

But it’s not all about high drama. She also masters the art of understated elegance, proving that simplicity can steal the spotlight. Take her chic and powerful white pantsuit at the Oscars or her sparkling off-shoulder gown at Cannes, Priyanka redefines the term “less is more” with an effortlessly chic flair. She lets the world know that glamour doesn’t always have to scream; sometimes, it whispers, and you still can’t take your eyes off it. Her fashion journey is as dynamic as her career, constantly evolving, always surprising. Check out some of her most popular looks that you can take inspiration from.

7 best looks of Priyanka Chopra:

Desi Girl saree from Dostana

Priyanka’s golden saree paired with a halter-neck blouse in Dostana is pure Bollywood magic. To recreate this, choose a metallic gold chiffon saree and pair it with a sequined blouse. Keep the accessories minimal, just chunky gold bangles and statement earrings.

Met Gala 2017 trench coat gown

Priyanka’s trench coat gown with its dramatic train turned heads at the Met Gala. Recreate the look with an exaggerated trench coat dress in beige or camel tones. Add a waist belt to define the silhouette and pair it with boots. This look screams power and drama.

Also read: Myntra FWD: Stylish and trendy winter wardrobe essentials for Gen Z

Bajirao Mastani’s royal look

Her regal appearance as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani featured intricately embroidered sarees and statement jewellery. Recreate this by opting for a silk or Banarasi saree in rich jewel tones like maroon or gold. Add layers of traditional jewellery like a nose ring, jhumkas, and a heavy choker.

The burgundy dress from Quantico

Priyanka’s bold burgundy bodycon dress in Quantico showcased elegance and power. To recreate it, choose a bold, figure-hugging red midi dress. Pair it with nude pumps and a statement watch or bracelet.

The ivory saree at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

For this Festival, Priyanka wore a stunning ivory saree, exuding timeless elegance. Recreate this look with an off-white or ivory chiffon or silk saree embellished with floral prints. Pair it with a halter blouse and a statement necklace.

Also read: From jackets to boots: Stock up on winter must-haves to up your fashion game

The Cannes 2019 black sequined gown

Priyanka’s sultry black gown at Cannes, with its plunging neckline and sequined detailing, redefined red-carpet allure. To recreate this, opt for a floor-length black gown with sequins or shimmer accents. Pair it with metallic heels and diamond studs.

The lace dress at the Oscars 2016

Priyanka’s white gown with intricate details redefined modern elegance. To recreate a similar vibe with a twist, opt for a white dress with embellishments or a lace bodice. Pair it with silver or diamond accessories and nude heels. This look is perfect for exuding confidence and grace!

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion journey, from the silver screen to international red carpets, is a testament to her versatility and boldness in style. She continuously sets trends and leaves a lasting impact. Priyanka shows us that fashion is about owning them with confidence, grace, and a touch of Bollywood magic.

Priyanka Chopra’s iconic fashion FAQs What are some of Priyanka Chopra’s most iconic fashion moments? Priyanka’s iconic fashion moments include her golden saree in Dostana, the dramatic trench coat gown at the Met Gala, and her stunning black sequined gown at Cannes. Each look showcases her versatility and ability to turn heads both on and off the red carpet.

How can I pull off Priyanka Chopra’s Cannes 2019 black sequined gown look? To recreate Priyanka’s Cannes black sequined gown look, opt for a floor-length black gown with sequins or shimmer details. Pair it with bold red lips, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes for a dramatic effect. Complete the look with metallic heels, diamond studs, and sleek or wavy hair.

What inspired Priyanka Chopra’s Jio Festival saree look? Priyanka’s saree was inspired by traditional Indian elegance with a modern twist. The ivory saree, combined floral prints with timeless appeal. The look emphasized understated grace, making it an unforgettable moment.

How can I recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Dostana saree look? To recreate Priyanka’s Dostana saree look, opt for a metallic gold chiffon saree paired with a halter-neck blouse. Keep accessories minimal, such as chunky gold bangles and statement earrings. For hair, choose soft beach waves or a sleek bun, and go for a natural makeup look with a bronzed finish and nude lip.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.