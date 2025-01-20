From jackets to boots: Add these winter must-haves to your wardrobe and up your fashion game

The chill in the air is an invitation to transform your wardrobe. Luckily, Myntra’s got everything you need to slay this season. From snug jackets to versatile stoles, it’s time to redefine winter fashion with pieces that are as warm as they are stylish. Think of winter as the season where your outfits tell a story, and Myntra’s collection is your plot twist! For men, there are chic bomber jackets, cool trench coats, and scarves that add an edge to any outfit. Women, your layering game just got hotter with cosy oversized sweaters, comfy puffers, and stoles that can double as blankets. It’s time to own the streets while staying wrapped in comfort. Myntra’s winter must-haves let you mix and match textures like wool, leather, and corduroy for a look that’s uniquely yours. Stock up on these winter go-tos to up your fashion game(Pexels)

Say goodbye to boring winters because Myntra brings the heat to your doorstep. With endless options to play around with, you can build outfits that are bold, cosy, and social media-worthy. So, what are you waiting for? Grab those jackets, stoles, and boots, and let Myntra turn your winter wardrobe into a masterpiece.

Best winter must-haves for women:

Oversized coats

Oversized coats are effortless, cosy, and super chic! Throw one over a basic sweater and leggings, and boom, you’re all set to turn heads. If it’s neutral beige, bold red, or classic black, these coats scream “I woke up stylish!”

Knitted sweaters

Nothing says winter like snuggling into a chunky knitted sweater! From cable knits to trendy cropped versions, these are your go-to for warmth without sacrificing style. Pair them with high-waisted jeans or a pleated skirt for a look that’s as cute as it is cosy. Plus, they’re perfect for lazy days when you want to be comfy but still make a statement.

Stoles and shawls

Stoles and shawls are the ultimate winter multitaskers. You can wrap them, drape them, or even use them as makeshift blankets during long meetings! Go for bold prints to brighten up neutral outfits or stick to classic solids for that understated elegance.

Boots galore

From thigh-high stunners to chunky ankle boots, they instantly level up any outfit. Pair them with skinny jeans, skirts, or even a sweater dress for that head-turning street style. And don’t forget the playful socks peeking out because it’s all in the details.

Best winter must-haves for men:

Bomber jackets

Bomber jackets are winter’s answer to staying cool while staying warm. Be it a classic leather, sporty nylon, or trendy suede, they’re all perfect for layering over hoodies or turtlenecks. Wear them with jeans and sneakers for an effortlessly edgy vibe or dress them up with chinos and boots.

Chunky knit sweaters

Chunky knit sweaters are rugged, warm, and always in style. Pair them with slim-fit trousers for a polished look or go casual with ripped jeans and sneakers. If it’s a textured cable knit or a patterned design, these sweaters scream cosy sophistication.

Scarves and mufflers

A bold plaid scarf can add a pop of personality, while a chic neutral muffler keeps things minimal and classy. Wrap them loosely around your neck or let them hang for a relaxed vibe. They’re the easiest way to go from basic to dashing in seconds.

Trendy boots

Rugged boots are the ultimate winter must-have for men because they are comfy yet effortlessly stylish. Lace up a pair of leather or suede boots, and you’re ready to take on snowy streets or casual outings. Pair them with rolled-up jeans and a flannel for a rugged outdoorsy look, or go sleek with tailored pants. They’re built to handle the chill while keeping your style game hot.

With Myntra’s endless options, you’re all set to layer up in fashion-forward comfort. Whether you’re rocking oversized coats and boots or bomber jackets and mufflers, there’s something for everyone to make heads turn this season.

Winter go-tos to add to up your fashion game FAQs What are some must-have winter essentials for women on Myntra? Myntra has a wide range of winter essentials for women, including oversized coats, chunky knitted sweaters, colourful stoles, and stylish boots. You can mix and match these pieces to create cosy and chic layered looks perfect for every occasion.

Can I find budget-friendly winter fashion on Myntra? Absolutely! Myntra offers a wide range of winter clothing and accessories at various price points. From premium brands to budget-friendly options, you’ll find stylish winter essentials that fit your budget without compromising on quality or fashion.

How do I style scarves and stoles for winter? Scarves and stoles can be styled in multiple ways. Women can drape stoles over one shoulder for a chic look or wrap them around for extra warmth. Men can tie scarves in classic knots or wear them loose for a relaxed vibe. Myntra’s collection includes options in vibrant patterns and classy neutrals for every style preference.

What winter styles are trending for men this season? This winter, men are loving bomber jackets, chunky knit sweaters, scarves in bold patterns, and rugged leather or suede boots. Myntra offers a variety of these items, ensuring you stay stylish while keeping warm.

